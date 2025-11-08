Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Promo: Salman Khan slams Farrhana Bhatt's degrading language, 'TV ki aukad hi nahi hai...'

Bigg Boss 19 is fueling up for another round of a fiery Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The latest promotional videos released ahead of the episode tonight have revealed host Salman Khan’s anger aimed at multiple contestants. He mostly calls out Tanya Mittal’s eviction nomination, Farrhana Bhatt, for her actions against Amaal Malik, and Neelam Giri for not sticking with her friends or foes. It has been rumored that not one, but two evictions will take place this week.

The first teaser for today’s Weekend Ka Vaar revealed Salman calling out Tanya Mittal’s plans to nominate Amaal Malik. He accused her of trying to make others jealous and rile them up, but added that no one cared about her attempts. “Ab bhaiya se saiyan pe toh ja nahi sakte” (You cannot suddenly turn him into a lover after calling him your brother), and attempts to expose her game against other housemates.

The Bollywood superstar then calls out Farrhana Bhatt by reading out many bad remarks she made against participants. He adds that using such language on national television was not appreciated and may come back to bite her. “I’m toh embarrassed. Maine Gaurav ke shows dekhe, meri maa ne dekhe toh mai kehta hu he’s a superstar. (I’m embarrassed by your actions. I’ve watched Gaurav Khanna’s shows and so has my mom, and I say he’s a superstar.)” He asks the production team to open the gate and let her exit because she belittles it.

“Breaking news, Neelam ne na dost dekha na dushman, har jagah inhone barabar aag lagayi hai. Oh ho ho. Tanya ke baare mein Amaal ne me task me kuch bura bola hai. Aapne Tanya ke peeth peechein victim card khelte hue same hi cheezein boli hai ya usse jyada. Ye aapka dogla pann laga, wah. Lekin pure gyarah hafte aapne nikale hai bina kisi individuality ke.” (Neelam Giri has not thought about whether they were her friends or enemies before betraying them. It needs to be checked whether she said the same things that Amaal Malik said during the task or added some of her own. This is your double game. You've managed to last 11 weeks without individuality.)

Salman Khan does not hesitate to question Neelam Giri’s lack of action, except for playing alleged double games. A new Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode drops on November 8 on JioHotstar and Colors TV tonight.

