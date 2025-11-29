Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Promos: Salman Khan condemns Ashnoor Kaur injuring Tanya Mittal, defends Gaurav Khanna’s game

This week’s Bigg Boss 19 has been nothing short of a spectacle for multiple reasons. The contestants have been pushed to their limits, and friendships have been tested on account of uncalled-for actions. One of the major issues surfaced in the form of Ashnoor Kaur allegedly brutally pushing fellow participant Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank. The result was a barrage of reactions calling out her actions, while she continued to name it unintentional. The latest Weekend Ka Vaar promotional clip has revealed how even Salman Khan did not trust her excuses and asked her to stick to the rules. Meanwhile, the host also commended Gaurav Khanna’s consistent game on screen with 14 weeks of broadcasts behind them.

Ashnoor Kaur’s alleged attack on Tanya Mittal earns a fierce reaction from Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 19 has previously specified that any physical violence is not welcome in the house. Bollywood actor Salman Khan was seen calling out Ashnoor Kaur’s alleged pushing with a wooden plank at Tanya Mittal during a task. “Kisi k upar haath uthana, kisi ko chot pohochana, it’s not cool in the Bigg Boss house.” As she apologized, he continued, “Inka aggression is level ka tha ki inhone jaan bujhkar Tanya ki taraf wo wooden plank pure force ke saath ghumaya. And it was very obvious that it was intentional. And in anger.”

(To raise your hand at someone, hurt them is not cool in the Bigg Boss house. Her aggression levels were so high that she purposely turned the wooden plank towards Tanya with full force.)

In her defence, the younger actress said, “Mera Tanya ko marne ka genuinely intention nahi tha. Lag gayi hai.” (I had no intention of physically harming her, but I understand that she has been hurt). The host called out how she has been using the word ‘hurt’ as if it were unintended. He went on to show just how she used the plank to aim at the fellow contestant. “Aapne yun nikala hai aur yun ghumaya hai.” (You removed it this way and flung it.)

Salman Khan had to remind Ashnoor Kaur of the rules in the Bigg Boss 19 house and that those have to be followed.

Gaurav Khanna’s game falls under scrutiny

The host asked the floor how many of them think that Gaurav Khanna has not opened up even now, at the end of 14 weeks. Tanya Mittal claimed that she could see his dual personality. Meanwhile, Amaal Mallik shared that he had been very calculative from the start, and Farrhana Bhat added how the actor has somehow managed to maintain good terms with everyone. Pranit More revealed that the fellow contestant still plays on the ‘back foot’.

Salman Khan appeared impressed instead of bothered with the game at hand. “Agar ye inki personality hai toh mai daant dena chahunga. Aur agar ye game hai, toh hats off bro.” (If that’s his personality, then I want to commend him, but if that’s his game, then hats off to him.)

Farrhana Bhat’s words and actions get called uncontrolled

The Bollywood superstar then turned on Farrhana Bhat, reminding her of her behavior on the show this past week. “Aapke actions aur aapke reactions dono hi aapke control mein nahi hai. Humne aapse suna ki aap motivational speeches dene jati ho. Ab un chapters mein ye Bigg Boss ka chapter bhi add hoga?” (Your actions and reactions, both are not in your control. I’ve heard from you that you give motivational speeches. Will Bigg Boss also get added as a chapter to them?)

Replying to her agreement, Salman Khan said, “Agar aapke ye villainous reputation chahiye toh aap bohot sahi ja rahin hai. Agar yehi aapki personality hai toh mai tahe dil se aapko all the best kehna chahunga.” (If you would like to portray yourself with this villainous reputation, then you’re on the right track. If that’s your real personality, then I just want to wish you all the best.)

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 November 28 Episode Written Update: Malti Chahar kicks Farrhana Bhatt while Tanya Mittal clashes with Amaal Mallik