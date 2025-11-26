Bigg Boss 19: Amaal, Farrhana, Gaurav, Tanya, Pranit, Malti, Ashnoor, and Shehbaz, who deserves to win the show?

Bigg Boss Season 19 is near its endgame. Less than two weeks are left for the grand finale, and all the contestants are fighting for the title of this season's winner. The atmosphere in the house is getting tense, contestants leaving no stone unturned to make their journey fruitful, while the makers are busy in making the final phase of BB 19 more thrilling, entertaining and exciting for the audience.

After Kunickaa Sadanand's eviction last weekend, Bigg Boss 19 got its Top 8 finalists: Tanya Mittal, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar, Ashnoor Kaur, and Shehbaz Badesha. Bigg Boss has already announced the Ticket To Finale round, where the show will get its first Top 5 finalist. This exciting task is reported to be followed by media interaction next week, when contestants will have to face fiery questions.

The stakes are getting higher with each passing day, and the whole game is likely to change after the coming Weekend Ka Vaar, as more than one contestant is expected to leave the house, with a possibility of mid-week eviction too.

So, who do you think deserves to lift the trophy of Bigg Boss 19? Comment for your favourite contestant and share your thoughts; your choice might match the final result.

