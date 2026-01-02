Bigg Boss 19’s Tanya Mittal breaks silence on having ‘150 bodyguards’ statement: ‘You won’t find a single clip’

Tanya Mittal has once again shattered another rumor about her. Following her viral journey on the Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss 19, where many said that she made exaggerated statements about her lifestyle, upbringing, and wealth, she has been disproving them one by one, with the help of tours of her house and factory. In a recent appearance on the YouTube channel, News Pinch, she denied ever claiming that she had 150 bodyguards and asserted that she indeed has 150 staff members employed by her family.

Tanya Mittal shuts down naysayers with clarification on having 150 staffers

Speaking during a pharma factory tour with Abhinav Pandey, she was able to touch on the topic of false claims, saying that she has ‘150 bodyguards’. Tanya Mittal was very firm with her words and revealed how it was Zeishan Quadri, a fellow contestant on the program, who changed her words, leading to fake narratives. Addressing the comments, she implored, “I never said this. There is no clip where you can hear Tanya Mittal saying she has 150 bodyguards. These things were self-made. You won’t find a single clip on the internet where I say I have 150 bodyguards."

"Zeishan (Quadri) was joking about it. I had told him that I have over 150 staff members, and he turned it into bodyguards,” Tanya revealed while speaking in the video. She clarified that while having a set of security personnel with her always, who she has previously referred to as her brothers and ones who she grew up with, they are not 150 or above in number. No exact number was mentioned by the influencer.

She went on to add that her decision to have a house tour and a factory tour was to call out anyone who claimed that she was lying about the many businesses her family runs. At the same time, she was able to affirm that she never lied during her Bigg Boss 19 stint and thank her supporters for believing in her words.

Previously, during another interview, Tanya Mittal debunked the rumors around her infamous ‘kitchen lift’ that became the talk of the town on the show. Her family members were able to confirm that such a device indeed existed in their big house.

Meanwhile, the beauty pageant winner is all set to make her acting debut in an Ekta Kapoor project, which was offered to her by the director directly, when the latter made her appearance on the Salman Khan-hosted series.

