Bigg Boss 20 Confirmed Contestants: Meet all the 17 entrants of Salman Khan show– Kanika Mann, Aasif Khan, Qazi Ahmad, to Isha Rikhi

And the wait is over! Bigg Boss 20 has just begun, with the OG host Salman Khan taking charge and introducing all the contestants. The grand premiere episode is currently live on JioHostar. Megastar Salman Khan's interaction with the contestants, his punch lines, and the revelations of the participants are highlights of the episode. If you are missing the premiere episode, no worries; we are here to give you all the exciting deets about the contestants of Bigg Boss Season 20.

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Kanika Mann is the first contestant who entered the BB house. She is a television host and actor from Haryana. Salman Khan welcomed her to the show and took a dig at her Naagin 7 character. Aasif Khan, best known for Panchayat, is taking a big leap by joining the show.

Popular Indian boxer MC Mary Kom has also entered Bigg Boss Season 20 as a contestant. This will be a big transition in her career as the sportswoman is now taking over the glamor world. Besides her, Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey made her entry into the show. She was also a part of JioHotstar's Bhojpuri Bawaal. Mahhi Vij, who is a popular Television actor, is also a participant in BB 20.

Aman Gandhi, best known for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is entering the controversial reality TV show. He is popular for playing Hrithik Virani in the much-loved TV show. Karan Wahi’s ex-girlfriend Uditi Singh is participating in the show. Other contestants who are joining the reality show are Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Qazi Touqeer, Arshifa Khan, Isha Rikhi, and others.

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Take a look at the full list of confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss Season 20:

M C Mary Kom Aamrapali Dubey Uditi Singh Arishfa Khan Aman Gandhi Qazi Ahmad Tauqeer Harsh Machare AKA Yung DSA Kushal Tanwar AKA Gullu Rhiya Yadav Love Gill Rohed Khan Isha Rikhi Mahhi Vij Aasif Khan Rhiti Tiwari Kanika Mann Tanmay Singh AKA Scoutop

For the unversed, the show will air every Monday to Sunday on JioHotstar at 9 PM and on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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