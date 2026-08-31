Bigg Boss 20 Contestants List: Who could join Salman Khan-hosted show this season?

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality television shows in India. With Season 20 set to premiere soon, several well-known television faces, digital creators, and social media influencers have reportedly been approached for the new season. As per reports, around 20 contestants are set to join the Salman Khan-hosted show, with 2-3 being wild-card entries. Here’s a list of entertainment personalities who might enter the house this season.

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Aman Gandhi, best known for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is reportedly joining the show as a contestant. He is popular for playing Hrithik Virani in the much-loved TV show. Badshah’s wife Isha Rikhi might also join the show. Her cryptic post hinting at marriage issues and separation recently made headlines. Furthermore, Karan Wahi’s ex-girlfriend Uditi Singh is also expected to participate in the show.

Other contestants rumored to be seen in Bigg Boss Season 20 include reality show star Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, social media influencers Qazi Touqeer, Arshifa Khan, Anjali Arora, and Aryan Kelvin, along with actors Khushi Dubey and Yukti Kapoor.

Reportedly, Amrapali Dubey, known for Bhojpuri Bawaal, is confirmed to join the show. Geeta Basra, Sunil Pal, and Showik Chakraborty are also almost confirmed. Additionally, there is speculation surrounding renowned boxer Mary Kom’s participation.

The makers are also in talks with Niti Taylor, Parth Samthaan, Karan Wahi, Pranali Rathod, and Mahhi Vij. However, they are yet to make a final decision. Rajat Bedi was among the first few confirmed contestants for the show, but he is no longer a part of it.

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While these celebrities are reportedly being considered, the makers have remained tight-lipped, and the official contestant list is yet to be unveiled. Fans will have to wait until the grand premiere for final confirmation. The show premieres on September 6, airing every Monday to Sunday on JioHotstar at 9 PM and on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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