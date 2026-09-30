Bigg Boss 20: Love Gill stands up to Yung DSA after his derogatory remarks on her dancing, says ‘I will maintain distance’

Love Gill has once again become part of a heated discussion inside the Bigg Boss 20 house after Yung DSA made a remark about her dancing that left her visibly uncomfortable. The conversation involving Love, Yung and Amrapali Dubey soon caught the attention of viewers.

Love Gill stands up for herself against Yung DSA’s remarks

During the conversation, Yung questioned Love about whether she liked dancing while getting on other people, specifically referring to her dancing with Gullu.

Yung said, “Logon pe chadke dance karna pasand hai tujhe, sorry, Gullu pe dance karna pasand hai kya?” (Do you like dancing while getting on people? Sorry, do you like dancing while getting on Gullu?)

His comment immediately caught Love’s attention. She questioned what he meant and asked him to clarify his remark. Love expressed her discomfort and questioned whether he felt it was appropriate to make such a statement.

Love Gill explained that she was simply dancing according to the song and that she enjoys dancing in the morning. She also pointed out that everything inside the Bigg Boss house is being recorded and that such comments can be perceived differently by viewers watching the show.

Yung later apologized to Love and said that he would avoid joking and maintain a distance from interacting with her in the same manner in the future. Amrapali also told Love that if she was uncomfortable with what Yung had said, she had every right to maintain her distance from him.

The exchange soon sparked reactions on social media, with several viewers supporting Love for standing up for herself and directly addressing Yung’s remark. Many netizens said that she was clear about her boundaries and did not hesitate to speak up when a comment made her uncomfortable.

For those unaware, Love Gill is an actress, model and television personality who primarily works in the Punjabi entertainment industry. She gained widespread recognition after making her television debut with Bigg Boss 20 , hosted by Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, Yung DSA, aka Harsh Vijay Machare, is an independent Indian hip-hop artist and rapper from Pune. He gained a major career breakthrough with his viral hit track Yeda Yung.

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