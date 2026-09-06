Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan consoles Badshah’s ex-wife Isha Rikhi as she gets emotional, says ‘Agli party has moved on…’

Badshah’s ex-wife and actor Isha Rikhi recently grabbed eyeballs when she made a cryptic post about turbulence in her marriage. Lately, Badshah and Isha announced their divorce on social media and urged their fans to grant them some privacy. The actor has now entered Bigg Boss Season 20 as a contestant.

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In her introduction video, Isha chose not to name anyone; however, she hinted at her separation and how it broke her. She said, "Mujhe pyaar hua. Mujhe laga ki bas yahi hai jo main dhoondh rahi thi, green flag nahi green forest hai. I want to get married and settle down. So I tried really hard. Lekin kuch experiences aapko change kar dete hain (I fell in love. I thought, ‘This is it. This is what I’ve been looking for.’ He wasn’t just a green flag; he was a whole green forest. I wanted to get married and settle down, so I tried really hard. But some experiences change you).”

She added, "Jab aapka trust toota hai, aap aisi stage pe aa jaate ho jahan aap sochte ho main kahan galat thi. Aur jo kuch bhi maine face kiya, it broke me. I don't want to talk about it. Pata hi nahi chala, kab main apni kahani mein side character ban gayi (When your trust is broken, you reach a stage where you start questioning yourself and wondering, ‘Where did I go wrong?’ Whatever I went through, it broke me. I don’t want to talk about it. I didn’t even realise when I became a side character in my own story).”

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Isha further said, “But I don’t regret anything. I’m coming to Bigg Boss so that I can step out of the shadows and create an identity of my own. And my aim will be to come out of the show as the winner.”

The host and Megastar welcomed the actress and consoled her on the stage. He said, “Sabke breakup hote hain, tum kiske saamne khadi ho" (Everyone goes through breakups. Who do you think you’re standing in front of?).

The Monster actor asked her to move on and focus on the present, "Humare personal masle personal hi rehne chahiye. Agli party moved on a long time ago. So nobody should have the right to hurt you emotionally. Present mein concentrate karo. Competitors pe focus karo (Our personal issues should remain personal. The other person has moved on a long time ago, so nobody should have the right to hurt you emotionally. Focus on the present and concentrate on your competitors).”

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Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20 Confirmed Contestants: Meet all the 17 entrants of Salman Khan show– Kanika Mann, Aasif Khan, Qazi Ahmad, to Isha Rikhi