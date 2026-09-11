Bigg Boss 20, September 10, Episode Highlights: Yung DSA becomes first captain, Isha Rikhi asks if men feel guilty after cheating on their partners

Bigg Boss 20, September 10, Episode Highlights: Today's episode starts with an argument between Amrapali Dubey and Yung DSA. Qazi Touqeer is seen performing push-ups to calm to cool his anger and abuses Aasif Khan. He also claims to be a superhuman while Scout tries to make him understand the situation. Kanika Mann and Yung DSA also engage in a heated spat during the captaincy task, with both of them justifying their actions. As the argument escalates, the Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Paayega actor targets Arishfa.

The latter shouts at her and says, 'Pehle footage dekh ke aao tab mujhe bolo (first watch the footage and then accuse me of something)." Kanika warns her not to scream at her. After a series of verbal fights, the task resumes. At the end, Yung DSA becomes the first captain of Bigg Boss 20. Aasif and Qazi clear their rift. The Panchayat actor apologizes for using cuss words at him on camera.

Qazi puts on an act and asks Bigg Boss for medical help. After being taken to the medical room, he tells the doctor that he's acting as part of the game. Seeing his dramatic personality, the contestants discuss his behavior and his habit of talking to the camera in a weird way. The next day, Kanika talks to Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu opens up about how she takes a long time to trust people in her life. When asked how much she trusts him, she replies, “50%.” Decoding her game plan, Scout says she is trying to befriend everyone and make her moves based on what benefits her.

Uditi Singh tells Gullu to give out a message for his girl fans. Meanwhile, she refers to him as a 'red flag.' Gullu responds, "Itna acha red flag dekha hai kahin? (Have you ever seen such a good red flag?)." Isha says, "Red flag bahut acha dekha hai maine life mein (I have seen a very nice red flag), and implies that she doesn't mean anything else. Mahhi Vij and Isha Rikhi discuss how people start resembling their partners after being together for a long time. Isha reveals that many people had told her she looked similar to her ex-husband Badshah’s sister.

Furthermore, Isha speaks to Aman Gandhi and Kushal Tanwar on the topic of infidelity. She asks, “Jo ladke cheat karte hain, ek general baat kar rahi hoon, I am not specifically talking about someone, unke liye toh move on ki koi game hi nahi hoti na.” She further questioned whether 'playboy' men feel guilty after cheating on their partners. Yung DSA takes away Kanika's lifeline, and hence, now she is left with only one lifeline.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more Bigg Boss 20 updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20, September 9 Episode Highlights: Aasif Khan and Qazi Touqeer almost get into physical fight during heated captaincy task