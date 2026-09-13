Bigg Boss 20, September 12, Weekend Ka Vaar Episode Highlights: Aasif Khan calls Aman Gandhi ‘jaahil’, Salman Khan gives housemates reality check

Bigg Boss 20, September 12 Episode Highlights: This season’s first Weekend Ka Vaar turned out to be special, with Salman Khan returning as the host and giving contestants a reality check. The episode began with Salman welcoming in his signature style. He further showed the audience what happened throughout the day, and that was nothing less than a full-blown drama.

Aasif Khan and Aman Gandhi engaged in a heated argument. The spat turned ugly when Aasif called Aman ‘Jaahil’. The Television actor didn’t take it lightly but replied with an ‘expired chaat masala’ remark. Aman further called Aasif ‘chhichora’, which tensed the situation even further, with the Panchayat actor warning Aman to meet him outside the game.

Salman Khan kept the first Weekend Ka Vaar light and heartening. The host praised Qazi and called him ‘rockstar’. He even asked Qazi to teach his signature step to the whole house. Though Salman didn’t perform it, he named Yung DSA the best performer among the housemates for doing Qazi’s rockstar step.

The Monster actor further praised the singer and told everyone to keep working hard on themselves, no matter whether it's a good or bad phase. He also gave an example of Bobby Deol and advised everyone to take inspiration from his journey. Later on, the actor asked Arisfa Khan, who has a ‘bachha’ kind of attitude in the house. Salman Khan jokingly told the young contestant to take advantage of the ‘child card’, saying, “Everyone plays the victim card; you play the child card.”

Salman later asked everyone who was the boss of the first week and who was the big loss. At the end of the task, Qazi won the title of the boss while Aman was declared as ‘big loss’.

The host also gave them a reality check and told them to wake up. Salman told Aman Gandhi that he looked completely out of focus in the first week and he didn’t add anything to the show. Megastar asked that when he has got the opportunity, then why is he behaving like a ‘side character artist’ and giving passing shots. He further asked Love Gill to buckle up, Rohed Khan, Uditi Singh, Rhiti Tiwari, and others to do something fruitful which can make them shine among the audience. Salman asked everyone that no matter whether you get an opportunity or not, just try to make your own opportunity

For the uninformed, Bigg Boss 20 streams every day at 9 pm on JioHotstar and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

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