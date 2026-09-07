Bigg Boss 20, September 7 Episode Highlights: Isha Rikhi reveals she wants to stay single, Qazi Touqeer and Yung DSA get into heated exchange

Bigg Boss 20, September 7 Episode Highlights: The episode starts with the contestants arranging their stuff and interacting with each other. Mary Kom opens up about her personal life, revealing that she always wanted a daughter. After having twin sons, she decided to adopt a baby girl to fulfill her wish. During the night, Aman Gandhi complains that Love Gill is making an issue out of nothing. He and Arishfa Khan discuss getting 'off vibe' from her. On the first day, Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, and Kanika Mann pull Aman's leg.

Amrapali Dubey confesses she never thought Mary Kom would be in front of her in such a manner. On the other hand, Yung DSA comments that he believes Gullu and Kanika might end up becoming a couple inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. Meanwhile, Rohed Khan and Rhiti Tiwari recreate the iconic 'Dolly Bindra-Manoj Tiwari' kitchen fight scene from Bigg Boss 4. Inside the bedroom, Mahhi Vij points out to Isha Rikhi that Isha, Mary Kom, and she are the three divorcees in the house this season. Mahhi even asks the Punjabi actress why she signed the Bigg Boss 20 contract and joined the show.

Later, using the special power given to her, Kanika Mann reveals that she does not like Qazi Tauqeer, resulting in him losing his chance to enter the captaincy race. Uditi Singh calls out Tanmay for not making fun of the hygiene issue. Further, Yung and Qazi clash over sarcastic remarks. Their argument heats up, and other contestants intervene to stop the altercation. Yung warns, 'mereko haath mat laga (don't touch me), and asks Qazi not to imitate him. During the fight, the Fame Gurukul winner refers to Yung as 'moonfali ke chhilke' and continues to make pointed remarks at him.

Amrapali tells Isha Rikhi to reveal details about her marriage and divorce once she gets comfortable, as she's very interested in knowing everything. The latter says she will reveal everything, but outside the show. “I was so fond of the idea of getting married that I thought I would get married as soon as I turned 18. But now I want to stay single because I just don’t feel like getting married anymore," Isha said.

Bigg Boss welcomes everyone to the birthday party celebrating the show’s 20th year, which is deemed one of the rounds in the captaincy race. Qazi is declared the 'sanchalak' of the task.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more Bigg Boss 20 updates!

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Love Gill opens up on impact of body shaming on her, says 'Being slim doesn’t mean...'