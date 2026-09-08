Bigg Boss 20, September 8 Episode Highlights: Amrapali Dubey and Arishfa Khan get into ugly spat, four contestants get nominated

Bigg Boss 20, September 8 Episode Highlights: The episode starts with Love Gill questioning Qazi Touqeer regarding his decision on the captaincy task. Meanwhile, Yung DSA and Qazi engage in a heated argument. Both exchange pointed remarks and lash out at each other. Qazi says, "Mere pr chadh mat, chup baith. Main sanchalak hun, meri marzi waisa karunga (don't tell me anything, just shut up. I'm the sanchalak, and I'll do whatever I want to)." After the task ends, Yung, Aasif, and Kushal are declared the final contenders for the captaincy race.

Later, Arishfa confronts Amrapali Dubey for calling her a 'kid.' The former says she should not be treated as a kid and has a sharper brain than everyone else in the house. To this, the Bhojpuri actor immediately taunts, saying, "The reel is being cut, the reel is being cut. Stop it." In a blink, the spat snowballs into a big argument. Arishfa hits back with, "I don't need to get the reel cut; my reel gets cut like this." Seeing the situation escalate, Amrapali warns her not to touch her. Arishfa called all the housemates 'hypocrites.'

Hearing this, Mahhi Vij gets angry and tells Arishfa, "Hypocrites of what? What's wrong with you? Shut the f**k up!" Meanwhile, Amrapali yells at Arishfa, "Kid, you can't speak. Just go get some hot water." The Bhojpuri actor is also heard saying, "We used to study and did not make TikTok videos." Later that night, Yung DSA talks about Qazi with Scout, saying, "He was no longer in the limelight, so Bigg Boss brought him in to put him back in the spotlight."

The next day, Amrapali expresses disappointment in Mahhi Vij for talking about the Bhojpuri industry in the wrong way. Further, Arishfa apologizes to Amrapali, and the latter also clarifies that she did not underestimate her as a 'kid.' Then, the nomination process begins. As per the rules, contestants vote for two housemates they want to nominate. Towards the end, Love Gill, Arishfa Khan, Kanika Mann and Uditi Singh get nominated for this week.

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