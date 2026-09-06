Bigg Boss 20: Who is Amrapali Dubey? Meet Bhojpuri actress who made buzz for alleged relationship with Nirahua

Amrapali Dubey is a popular actress in Bhojpuri cinema who gained more fame after appearing on the reality talk show Bhojpuri Bawaal, where she addressed speculation about her relationship with actor Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav.

Who is Amrapali Dubey?

Amrapali Dubey was born on January 11, 1987, in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, and later moved to Mumbai. She began her career in Hindi television around 2009, appearing in family dramas before making a successful transition to Bhojpuri cinema.

Her Bhojpuri film debut came with Nirahua Hindustani in 2014, which established her as one of the prominent actresses in the regional film industry. Over the years, her films and music videos have earned massive viewership on YouTube, with fans popularly referring to her as the “YouTube Queen.” She is also regarded as one of the leading and highest-paid actresses in Bhojpuri cinema.

One of the biggest controversies surrounding Amrapali Dubey has been speculation about her relationship with her frequent co-star and Bhojpuri star Nirahua. Their close friendship and on-screen chemistry have frequently led to speculation about a romantic relationship.

The issue received major attention during her appearance on the talk show Bhojpuri Bawaal, when host Shubhankar Mishra questioned Amrapali about the nature of her relationship with Nirahua . During the conversation, she reacted strongly to the questions and warned the host to be careful while making comments about her.

Amrapali clarified that she shares a close bond with Nirahua’s children and considers him a good friend, while denying allegations of a romantic or extramarital relationship with him.

The speculation surrounding Amrapali and Nirahua also became part of a wider industry dispute when Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani made allegations about the two during an Instagram Live session.

Raghwani claimed that the actors would spend extended periods together inside vanity vans during film shoots, allegedly affecting production. She also made remarks about Nirahua’s family and expressed sympathy for his wife.

In another incident, Dubey and actress Rani Chatterjee faced criticism after an uncut behind-the-scenes video from Bhojpuri Bawaal circulated online. In the clip, the actresses joked about Bhojpuri actresses being “100 percent natural” and mimicked Bollywood-style accents while discussing cosmetic procedures.

The actress has also attracted attention for her views on marriage and motherhood. She has publicly stated that she is not interested in an arranged marriage and would rather prioritize becoming a mother.

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