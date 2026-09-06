Bigg Boss 20: Who is Isha Rikhi? Meet actress and model who announced divorce from Badshah after 5 months of marriage

Isha Rikhi is an actress and model who has been in the limelight after announcing her separation from musician Badshah. As she is set to appear on Bigg Boss 20, let’s take a look at her career and relationship.

Who is Isha Rikhi?

Isha Rikhi is an Indian actress and model who primarily works in Punjabi cinema. She made her acting debut in 2013 with the Punjabi film Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De, opposite Sippy Gill. She gained recognition with Happy Go Lucky and later appeared in films including What the Jatt!! and Gippy Grewal’s critically acclaimed Ardaas.

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Isha made her Hindi film debut in 2018 with Nawabzaade. She has since continued to work across Punjabi and Hindi entertainment while maintaining a relatively private personal life.

The actress and rapper Badshah reportedly met at a mutual friend’s party in 2021 and began dating soon after. The couple kept their relationship private for several years, rarely discussing their personal lives publicly.

In March 2026, Isha and Badshah reportedly got married in an intimate ceremony attended by close family members and friends. Their marriage was not immediately made public and came to light after Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared photographs from the wedding on social media. Isha later confirmed the marriage during an Instagram session.

Badshah was previously married to...

However, their marriage lasted only a few months. In September 2026, the duo announced that they had mutually decided to end their marriage and move forward separately. In identical statements shared on their Instagram Stories, they requested privacy and said that the decision had been made with mutual respect.

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Recently, Isha Rikhi spoke out against fresh rumors surrounding her marriage. She expressed shock over reports circulating about her marriage and separation, and requested all to refrain from spreading unverified information.

The actress also urged the public to rely only on statements made by her or information shared through her official social media handles.

Notably, the separation marks Badshah’s second divorce. He was previously married to Jasmine Masih, from whom he separated in 2020.

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The views, events, and details mentioned are not verified by the subjects themselves and may be subject to change. This article does not intend to infringe on anyone's privacy or misrepresent facts. This content should be treated as editorial commentary rather than verified fact, and readers are advised to independently verify any information before relying on it.

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