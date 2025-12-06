Bigg Boss 4 star Sara Khan and Krish Pathak tie the knot in traditional ceremonies after court marriage: ‘Love wrote its own script’

Television actress Sara Khan tied the knot with Krish Pathak in traditional ceremonies on December 6, 2025. The actress entered wedlock after undergoing two different religious rituals, marking a new chapter in her life.

Sara Khan ties the knot with Krish Pathak

Sara Khan shared her wedding pictures via her social media handle, showcasing both marriage rituals. The photos showcased their two different wedding traditions honoring both their backgrounds.

The pictures Sara shared showed her and Krish in ethnic outfits, making it an unforgettable moment in their lives. Sharing the happy news, the actress wrote, “QUBOOL HAI se SAAT PHERE tak... Our love wrote its own script, and both our worlds said yes. #KriSa.”

For those unaware, Sara and Krish had previously tied the knot in a court ceremony. The couple had signed the official documents and exchanged vows, announcing their union through their social media handles.

Interestingly, Khan met Pathak on a dating app about a year ago, forming an instant connection. A year later, the couple officially got married.

Sara Khan’s work front and previous marriage

Sara Khan is popularly known for her range of roles in Indian cinema and television. She appeared in films like M3 - Midsummer Midnight Mumbai, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, and others.

Apart from winning the reality TV show Zara Nachke Dikha, she also appeared in Bigg Boss 4, Sasural Simar Ka, Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2, and many more shows.

The actress was previously married to soap opera actor Ali Merchant on Bigg Boss 4 in 2010. However, just two months later, the couple divorced in 2011, making it a very short-lived union.

Afterward, both Sara and Ali expressed that the marriage had been a bad decision and that they regretted it.

Meanwhile, Krish Pathak is also an actor known for P.O.W. Bandi Yuddh Ke, Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, and more. He is the son of Ramayana fame Sunil Lahri.

