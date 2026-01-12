Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Full Contestants List: Raqesh Bapat, Sagar Karande, Radha Patil enter Riteish Deshmukh-led show

Bigg Boss Marathi is back to entertain viewers after a break of more than a year. This year marks the sixth season of the popular reality show. Actor Riteish Deshmukh has returned as the host this year after successfully hosting Season 5 in 2024. Before him, it was actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, who hosted the first four seasons of the show from 2018 to 2022. Like the earlier seasons, this season also sees contestants from various fields who have entered the Marathi reality show. Read below to know who all made it to the house.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Contestants

The very first contestant to enter the reality show is actor Deepali Bhosale Sayed, who is also a politician and social activist. The second contestant to enter the show is actor-comedian Sagar Karande. The third contestant to enter Riteish Deshmukh-hosted show is singer Sachin Kumavat. Actor and model Sonali Raut walked in as the fourth contestant. Riteish Deshmukh considers Sonali as the 'perfect package of glamour and entertainment'. Marathi TV actors Tanvi Kolte and Ayush Sanjeev were the fifth and sixth contestants to enter the house.

Like the previous season, the Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 also saw the entry of social media influencers. The seventh contestant to enter the reality show is Content Creator Karan Sonawane. Apart from him, child influencer Prabhu Shedke also made it to the show as the eighth contestant. Indian Idol Season 1 participant Prajakta Shukre enters as the ninth contestant. The tenth contestant of the series is actor and reality show star Ruchita Jamdar. The eleventh contestant to enter Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 is actor Anushri Mane.

The twelfth contestant to enter Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 is popular Hindi and Marathi actor Raqesh Bapat. The thirteenth contestant to enter the show is bodybuilder and fitness influencer Roshan Bhajankar, who was once a daily-wage earner. Politician Divya Sunil Shinde has entered Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 as the fourteenth contestant. The famous Lavani performer Radha Patil, who is also known as Radha Mumbaikar, has entered the reality show as the fifteenth contestant. The sixteenth contestant to enter Riteish Deshmukh-hosted show Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 is hair stylist Omkar Raut. Actor Vishaal Kotian, a former Bigg Boss 15 Hindi contestant, is the seventeenth and last contestant to enter the reality show.

Contestant Name Profession Deepali Bhosale Sayed Actor-Politician, Social Activist Sagar Karande Actor-Comedian Sachin Kumavat Singer Sonali Raut Actor and Model Tanvi Kolte Actor Ayush Sanjeev Actor Karan Sonawane Content Creator Prabhu Shedke Child Influencer Prajakta Shukre Singer Ruchita Jamdar Actor Anushri Mane Actor Raqesh Bapat Actor Roshan Bhajankar Bodybuilder and Fitness Influencer Divya Sunil Shinde Politician Radha Patil aka Radha Mumbaikar Lavani Performer Omkar Raut Hair Stylist Vishaal Kotian Actor

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 on TV and online streaming

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 will be airing every day at 8:00 PM on Colors Marathi. For viewers who prefer watch the show online, they can now stream the reality show on JioHotstar.

