Bigg Boss OTT canceled after 3 seasons? Here’s what we know about Karan Johar, Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor-hosted show

Bigg Boss OTT seems to have met its sad end. After three successful runs, the makers of the digital version of the popular reality show have shut the doors on any more instalments, if the latest reports are to be believed. According to the creator, Rishi Negi, who shared with SCREEN, the separate version aired only on OTT platforms Voot and then on JioCinema, will be canceled indefinitely.

Last year, for the first time, the original ColorsTV show was made available on OTT platforms before being broadcast on televisions around the country for late-night viewing. It achieved shared success on TV and its digital platform, proving the popularity of the program among audiences. Speaking about the same, Rishi Negi shared, “With the Hindi version, we have gone digital first last year. In effect, that becomes the property which first runs on JioHotstar and then comes on TV, and I think that’s the cycle that will be followed.”

The digital-first way of running the business is likely to have caused the shutdown of the digital-only version of Bigg Boss. The creator revealed how they have specific audiences for each of the platforms, which offers a diverse range of TV-watching and OTT-prefering target viewership. “I believe there is a very large market at the OTT and TV level. The audience is very diverse, and they love watching the show on TV. My mother only watches Bigg Boss on TV. There is a large audience that watches on appointment time, and both get us a different set of audiences,” he added.

All about Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss: Over-the-Top was first launched on August 8, 2021, with Karan Johar at its helm. The host position was then taken over by Salman Khan (who has many years of experience with the original program) in June 2023, and was followed by Anil Kapoor, who stepped in for the role in June 2024.

A spin-off of the ColorsTV program, Bigg Boss OTT has had 45 guests over the span of three seasons, with Divya Agarwal, Elvish Yadav, and Sana Makbul winning each of the instalments, respectively. Rupees 25 lakh at play as the winner's prize money, the show was streamed online for a 24x7 viewing format with 1-hour of daily episodes filmed separately.

