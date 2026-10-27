CID and Aahat director-producer BP Singh passes away at 77 due to heart attack

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Brijendra Pal Singh, the director-producer behind Indian television's two most popular shows, C.I.D. and Aahat, passed away at the age of 77 on Tuesday morning following a massive heart attack. Ashoke Pandit, who worked with the veteran filmmaker, confirmed his demise.

While offering condolences to the Singh family, Ashoke Pandit said in an Instagram post, "His work is still & will continue to be an inspiration to generations to come. Was fortunate to be a very close associate of him when he was the President of @iftda. A great human being & a dear friend. Will always be remembered for his contribution to the entertainment world. Heartfelt condolences to the family & near ones."

The last rites of B.P. Singh will be performed tomorrow, October 28, 2027, for which other details are yet to be shared.

For the unversed, B.P. Singh was a pioneering figure in Indian broadcast media. He also served as the Chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). His unique approach to filmmaking and mastery in single-shot storytelling earned him widespread recognition among industry professionals.

Singh was the creative mastermind behind the investigative drama C.I.D. and the supernatural thriller Aahat. In addition to his behind-the-camera work, he was also known for playing DCP Shamsher Singh Chitrole in C.I.D.

While C.I.D. ranked among the longest-running Indian television shows, Aahat carved out a distinct fan following among horror fans. Besides these two, Singh's credits also include shows like Raat Hone Ko Hai, Achanak 37 Saal Baad, Zindagi Badal Sakta Hai Haadsa, Gutur Gu, Adaalat, Divya Drishti, and others. He also acted in the film Agent Vinod, where he played Chief of an organization. His immense contribution to the Indian television industry will be remembered forever.

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