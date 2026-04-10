Delnaaz Irani claims ex-husband Rajeev Paul took her for granted, gave no alimony: ‘The divorce was messy’

Delnaaz Irani is sharing the details of her separation from Rajeev Paul, 14 years after it happened. Speaking during a recent appearance on The Male Feminist, the Indian television actress opened up on walking away empty-handed from her marriage to the fellow star. She shared that while her divorce itself was messy, she chose to prioritize her well-being and state of mind over demanding any money for it.

Delnaaz Irani reveals details of breakup from marriage to Rajeev Paul

Talking about what went wrong during their relationship, Delnaaz Irani shared, “Many discussions happened between us as a couple about what’s not working. But in a relationship, people take each other for granted, and probably that happened with me. My partner kept taking me for granted, probably he did not realise that the matter was going to turn serious.”

Approaching an official, court-approved separation was not easy for the 53-year-old, but she decided to go ahead with it for herself despite how difficult it was. “There was nothing like divorce in my dictionary. From where I come, a middle-class, Parsi family, my parents were together for so many years, even my nana-nani. We were never exposed to that concept, despite being open-minded and liberal. That does not mean that we would take divorce lightly. The emotional turmoil was a struggle for the longest time.”

Sharing if she financially benefited from the separation at all and how she bounced back from it, Delnaaz Irani revealed, “I never got anything. The divorce was messy because one person wanted it and the other did not. I chose my peace over everything. You have to pick up the broken pieces and live life again.”

After getting married in 1998, she and Rajeev Paul went their separate ways in 2010, staying committed to each other for over a decade. Their divorce was finalized in 2012. She is known to be in a relationship with DJ Percy Karkaria currently.

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