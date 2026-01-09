Did Mahhi Vij receive 5 crore alimony from Jay Bhanushali post divorce? Actress reveals truth, ‘It’s so sad…’

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have decided to part ways following 15 years of marriage. Months leading up to the announcement of their separation, there was a lot of speculation regarding their relationship, where they stand as a couple, as well as their parenting of three children. Finally, on January 4, 2026, the two announced their plans to divorce and shared their commitment to raise their kids together. However, rumors of her having received 5 crore in alimony from her husband have spread online. Now the TV personality has responded to the rumors and denied earning the massive amount.

Mahhi Vij firmly denies 5 crore alimony from Jay Bhanushali

In her first vlog after announcing the couple’s decision to divorce, Mahhi Vij updated her YouTube channel with an 8 minute 33 second video titled ‘Please stop it’ alongside a folded hands emoji. She addressed the speculations around their separation and clarified rumors surrounding the amount she allegedly received as alimony, "Right now, I am seeing a lot of people on Instagram. Don't act with half-knowledge. I'm reading things like 'Mahhi took 5 crore in alimony.' People are pulling out old videos just for likes and comments. It's so sad."

She also confirmed their split, but confirmed their wish to raise their kids together, “Yes, I am separated from Jay. We are divorced, but we remain good friends.” Hinting at the moments leading up to their separation, she clarified that neither of them liked any drama, so they ‘mutually decided that it's better for us to go our separate ways’ and decided to part without fights, arguments, or negativity.

She emphasized that their bank accounts had not run out of money, and neither had her ex-husband run away, showing her dedication to continuing to be a family. They share three kids, Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer, the latter two of the which they adopted back in 2017 and welcomed their biological daughter in 2019. In their post announcing their divorce, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij shared a commitment to ‘being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right’ for their kids.

