Dipika Kakar develops stomach cyst amid cancer treatment, Shoaib Ibrahim shares hospitalization plans

Dipika Kakar has been undergoing treatment for her stage 2 liver cancer for many months, after sharing her diagnosis in mid-2025 with the world. Now in a new vlog starring the actress and husband Shoaib Ibrahim, the two have shared that a new stomach cyst has been discovered, for which she will have to undergo a procedure and be hospitalized for a few days. They have confirmed that following the surgical removal of her tumor in the past, it has not returned.

Following their visit to a birthday party, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar shared how her health deteriorated after coming back, leading to a full day of hospital rounds the following day. He said, “Today (Saturday), the full day was of hospital visits. Everything was fine till yesterday. Dipika had mild pain in her stomach for two days, which aggravated more on Friday night. So, we visited the doctor, they got a CT scan done, and we learned that Dipika has gotten another cyst of 13mm.”

As shared on a vlog on their YouTube channel, the couple detailed the happenings around the finding and future plans. The Sasural Simar Ka star revealed her current state, “Along with the stomach, I have been getting the same shoulder pain for two days. That was alarming for us. However, the doctors are saying that the pain in the left shoulder is not because of that.”

Check out the video below.

The two further shared that apart from discovering a new cyst, her health remains normal. It will not be a major surgery, but instead a small procedure to ‘burn’ it. He added, “The doctor had told us that poorly differentiated and very aggressive tumors have chances of recurrence. Even though it’s in early stages now, this didn’t appear in the PT scan we did in December. We have even got blood reports done, and the range is slightly higher.”

The actress will be hospitalized for 3-4 days with the surgery planned for Tuesday, February 23. The couple is relieved that the cyst was discovered quickly and will be taken care of soon.

