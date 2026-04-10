Dipika Kakar opens up on fear amid stomach cyst treatment and parenting son Ruhaan: ‘It’s too overwhelming…’

Dipika Kakar is getting real about the troubles of her diagnosis with liver cancer and a subsequent cyst development. Taking to her YouTube account for another vlog about her daily life, the actress shared that her illness has made it difficult for her to spend enough time with her son, Ruhaan. She also opened up on how it has burdened her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, who has had to take on additional responsibilities.

Dipika Kakar talks about future treatment plans and her state of mind amid diagnosis

Talking about her latest update on her treatment, Dipika Kakar said in the video, “There are so many things going on in my mind, due to my illness, Shoaib has been stuck with so many things. I am not able to give Ruhaan time sometimes; on the days I am fatigued, I just sleep. If I am in the hospital, I cannot be with Ruhaan. It does change when you are ill, your routine, your priorities change, your body needs rest.”

Opening up on how she decides to take on further approach, she said, “When we are fighting an illness, we have to be strong and positive. I want to come out of this completely. For a few days, we have been discussing the further course of treatment, but I didn’t expect this recurrence to be so fast. Some new tests are being done, and doctors are also discussing; it’s too overwhelming at times.”

The Sasural Simar Ka star also discussed how the recurrence has personally ‘shaken’ her. Admitting that it does make the whole experience scary for her, she talks about the anxiety around it as well as how she has had to start dieting. She has reached out to others in similar situations, “I have spoken to a few people who also had reoccurrences. I spoke to a friend, who is also going through a very tough health patch.”

Dipika Kakar was diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer and has been sharing updates about

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