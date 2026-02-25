Dipika Kakar’s 1.3 cm stomach cyst removed amid cancer treatment, Shoaib Ibrahim gives health update

A couple of days ago, Dipika Kakar revealed that amid her stage 2 liver cancer treatment, a new stomach cyst had been discovered, which needed to be surgically removed. In a new vlog, her husband Shoaib Ibrahim gave an update about her health and divulged that the procedure had been successfully done. However, Dipika continues to be in pain. Read on!

Shoaib Ibrahim updates fans about Dipika Kakar’s health

In a new vlog, television’s favorite couple, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, showcased how they celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary at home. After praying for Dipika’s health with their family, the couple reached the hospital. According to him, on February 24, 2026, the actress underwent a 2-hour-long RFA procedure, and the 1.3 cm cyst was removed from her stomach, after which she was kept under observation.

“Sab kuch achey se ho gaya. But pain me thoda sa jada hai iss baar. (Everything went well, but she is in a lot of pain),” the Sasural Simar Ka actor shared. He further divulged that the doctors are monitoring and giving her painkillers. But her pain is more this time, as compared to her last surgery.

Shoaib further revealed that Dipika will be kept under observation for the next 2-3 days, after which she might be discharged from the hospital. Through his Instagram Stories, he also updated their fans about Kakar’s health.

A couple of hours ago, the husband penned, “Aap sabki duaon se Dippi’s procedure is done. (With all your prayers, Dippi’s procedure is done) All is well. She is also doing fine bass thode pain me hai (She is in pain). But nothing to worry. Thank u all once again for all your prayers.”

For the unknown, Dipika Kakar, who was last seen in Celebrity MasterChef, has been undergoing treatment for stage 2 liver cancer. In her last vlog, the actress revealed that she has been experiencing mild pain in her stomach for two days. But it aggravated on the night of February 20, 2026 (Friday), after which they decided to visit the doctor. On February 21, 2026 (Saturday), she went to the hospital. After getting a CT scan done, she learned that there’s another cyst growing in her stomach.

