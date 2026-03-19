Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya announce pregnancy after 10 years: “Just when you think your story is complete…”

Television’s most-adored couple, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, are currently on cloud nine. Well, the couple is expecting their first child in June this year, and it definitely calls for a celebration. After soaking in the good news, the duo decided to make the official announcement by dropping dreamy pictures from their maternity shoot. Take a look!

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya announce their first pregnancy

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi have always proved that love conquers all. The affection and respect they have for each other is felt by the audience, from across their TV screens. Now, they are all set to step into a new phase of life and welcome their first child in June 2026.

The elated parents-to-be decided to make a special announcement and share the news of their pregnancy with their fans on social media. With multiple images from their maternity shoot, the couple announced that ten years after their wedding, they will be welcoming their first child into the world.

In the captions, the TV stars expressed, “Plot twist after 10 years. Some journeys are not about rushing. They’re about becoming ready- together. And just when you think your story is complete, life adds the most beautiful chapter. Still soaking it in… still smiling for no reason…With our hearts full of gratitude. We are expecting.”

Check it out:

Father-to-be Vivek is super excited to hold the baby in his arms. Hence, he has been keeping a close eye on the calendar, something he hasn’t done ever. While talking to The Times of India, the Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actress revealed that she waited for the lines on the pregnancy kit to appear. But when the result came positive, it took some time to sink in.

While DiVek were overjoyed, they didn’t celebrate at once. Sharing how he felt, Vivek told the publication, “It felt like someone rewrote our script overnight. It didn’t begin with joy; it started with disbelief, then a bit of panic, and eventually settled into a quiet happiness over the past few months. It took me time to absorb, but absorb it, and now I feel ready to take the responsibility.”

Born in December 1984, Tripathi is 41-year-old but she hasn’t let age become a fear. “It should become a source of strength,” the acclaimed TV actress opined.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Romance Tales: From debut film to building Rs 290 cr empire, how Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh became power couple