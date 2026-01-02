Drashti Dhami introduces daughter Leela to the world in adorable birthday pics with husband Niraj Khemka

Drashti Dhami, the once popular face of the Indian television scene, has stepped away from the spotlight for a while now. However, the latest update from the star has all her fans cheering for her success once again. Ringing in the new year, the actress took to her Instagram account to share the first look at the face of her daughter, Leela, with her 3.1 million followers, who welcomed it with open arms.

Taking to her social media account, the star revealed a collection of photos from her daughter’s birthday celebration. Making it the first face reveal of her daughter, she wrote in the caption, “Hello World! Meet : Ms.Leela Khemka”. Alongside a happy look at her playing with her first child, who wore a beautiful smile, she shared a glimpse at the pastel colored birthday decorations made in celebration of the kid’s first year around the sun.

Moreover, a family photo of the three came in next, with the couple smiling at the camera and their child sitting atop her father’s lap, caught in the moment as she smashed the cake in front of her. Appearing laid back, in seemingly the comfort of their own home, the photos were a rare look into Drashti Dhami’s life away from the camera flashes.

This marks the couple’s first public reveal of their kid, about 14 months since her birth. The duo has chosen to keep her away from the curious eyes of the world, only sharing side profiles or back photos for the past more than a year. Drashti Dhami and Niraj Khemka's warm revelation invited praise and love from fans as well as co-star friends, including Shabir Ahluwalia, Manini De, Priya Malik, Pallavi Purohit, Siddhant Karnick, and Arti Singh, among others.

About Drashti Dhami and Niraj Khemka

The two first crossed paths many years ago and then decided to get married back in 2015. After nine years of their relationship, they welcomed their child, Leela, on October 22, 2024. Drashti Dhami is a popular television actress known for her roles in Dill Mill Gayye, Geet, Madhubala, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, and many more. She also participated and won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 with choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan.

ALSO READ: Madhubala fame Drashti Dhami's baby shower pictures are full of dreamy white decor and BFFs; Nakuul Mehta and others attend