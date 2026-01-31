Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin to release in theaters after TV run? Here's what we know

Naagin is Ektaa Kapoor’s popular television series that created a lot of buzz ever since its release in 2015. Last year, the show premiered its seventh season with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary playing the shape-shifting serpent in Naagin 7. After its successful run on TV, it seems like Kapoor is all set to take the franchise to the big screen. Read on for more details.

Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin to release in theaters?

Ektaa Kapoor is the brain behind TV serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and more. Naagin is also one of her creations that became a rage among TV watchers in India. Hence, the show was revived for its seventh season in 2025. Looking at the massive fan following of the supernatural fiction series, Kapoor is thinking of taking the show to theaters.

An industry insider recently informed India Today that Kapoor, through her production house, Balaji Telefilms Limited, is in talks to take the Naagin franchise beyond television. The source revealed that given the brand’s long-standing popularity and cinematic scale, the makers are exploring the possibility of adapting the franchise into a feature film, intending to reimagine the mythology for the big screen.

Having said that, the informant also said that the conversation is in the initial stage. “But with the experience the team has had building seven successful seasons, it seems like the plan will turn into reality soon,” added the insider.

With all eyes on Ektaa’s TV show, reports suggest that Shraddha Kapoor is all set to start filming her much-anticipated film, Nagin: An epic tale of love and sacrifice, in April 2026. A Mid-Day report suggested that Nagin, the film, has been in development for a long time, owing to the fact that the team wants to get everything right. “With Shraddha locked in, the rest of the cast has fallen into place. The plan is to start shooting by April,” said a source close to the film.

Producer Nikhil Dwivedi also revealed that Shraddha was excited to play the shapeshifting snake in their upcoming film. Apparently, she was the first one to come on board.

