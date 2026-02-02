EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bajaj and Awez Darbar reveal their healing mantra from heartbreaks, say ‘Rather losing yourself, you should…’

Bigg Boss Season 19 contestants, Abhishek Bajaj and Awez Darbar, are among the ones who have a genuine bond. Bajaj and Darbar exclusively sat with Pinkvilla recently and talked about various aspects of their life- career, love, heartbreaks and what not.

When asked how to deal with heartbreaks, Abhishek said, “You have to fill that void with yourself. You have to start doing things which make you happy. And wo baar baar aapko karna padega. You have to keep reminding yourself that you are enough.”

Sitting next to him, Awez added, “Creative cheezein karo, usse kya hota hai aap time bhi waste nahi kar rahe ho, you are working on yourself and healing at the same time. Best cheez hai wo. Productive cheezein karo, matlab bathroom mein shower me rona is one thing, gaana lagake sunte rahna, zoned out rahna, galat cheezein karna, usse better hai ki you should work on yourself.”

(Do creative things, what happens is that you are not even wasting time, you are working on yourself and healing at the same time. That is the best thing. Do productive things, that means crying in the shower in the bathroom is one thing, listening to music, being zoned out, doing wrong things, it is better that you should work on yourself.)

Abhishek further revealed that heartbreaks helped him as an actor. He said, “I have evolved as an actor because of heartbreak. Mujhe kabhi pata hi nahi tha main likh bhi sakta hu. I took 55 days to write a film. Poora maine research kiya ki uske seven acts hote hain, first act mein kya hota hai, second me kya. I have built the characters, I have written everything. That means, rather than losing yourself, you should try to find yourself.”

Awez Darbar recommended traveling whenever one goes through such lows in life. He said, “Aise mein travel karna chahiye. Because traveling heals you. You start learning new things when you see other people doing other things.

