EXCLUSIVE: Amaal Malik breaks silence on ‘mystery girl’, reveals truth behind confession room: ‘Logon ko lag raha Bigg Boss isko…’

Music composer and Bigg Boss 19 contestant Amaal Malik exclusively sat with Pinkvilla in a candid chat, where he talked about his journey in the reality television show. He also shed light on his mystery girl and revealed the truth about what exactly he used to visit the Bigg Boss' confession room from time to time.

Amaal clarified that none of her housemates was his mystery girl. He said, “Jitni bhi ladkiyaan ghar mein thi, wo meri mystery girl nhi hai. Jo aaye, gaye, the, koi nahi…jisne jo jo bola hai, I want to quash it completely. None of the girls of the house was of my interest. They were co-contestants, and they were friends till a certain point, jab tak dosti thi. And I have full respect for them. I am not trying to belittle them, but I want to make it clear.”

He further added, “Main aapko bataunga nahi, main kise pasand karta hun, jab mujhe lagega tab bataunga. (I will not tell you who I like; I will reveal it when I feel like it.) But none of the girls of the house, please don't connect me to anyone. Respect them as there will be problems in their life.”

The music composer also talked about his frequent visits to the confession room. He revealed that those visits were related to his professional work.

“Every other time, I would be called because mere songs were being released. I was the last contestant to be locked for this show this season. Baaki sabke contract teen-chaar maheene pahle se done the, with their fees, their clauses, everything. Mera aane se ek raat pahle raat ko 1:30 baje contract hua hai. The next day I was in the house. I cannot leave like that, I have quite a flourishing music career also, and gaane shoot pe jaa rahe the, with different actors. So they would call me in, and wo footage bhi hai, if there is any discrepancy about it. Logon ko lag raha Bigg Boss isko guidance de rahe, nothing like that happened,” clarified Amaal.

