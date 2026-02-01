EXCLUSIVE: Amaal Mallik says he got fired because of his family background, “the minute they knew…”

Amaal Mallik is one of the well-known music composers of today’s times. Last seen in Bigg Boss Season 19 as a participant, Amaal exclusively sat with Pinkvilla in a candid conversation where he shed light on various phases of his life.

During the interaction, Amaal Mallik talked about his initial days and revealed how he struggled for over 10 years despite having a family background in the music industry. He said, “15 saal ki umar se 25 tak jo maine dekha 10 saalo mein, usually maybe people see it a different timeline but mere liye wo sab bahut acha tha kyunki wo sab struggles wo saari mushkile, saare obstacles happened at the earliest stages of my life. (From the age of 15 to 25, what I saw in 10 years, usually people might see it as a different timeline but for me it was all very good because all those struggles, all those difficulties, all those obstacles happened at the earliest stages of my life.)”

He further stated, “15 saal ki umar mein I was out on the road, doing my work ki assistant ban saku yaa even a runner ban saku. I used to go taking hard disks for post production of films or anything that made me little money also because that was something I needed to do as a son. (At the age of 15 I was out on the road, doing my work as an assistant or even a runner. I used to go taking hard disks for post production of films or anything that made me little money also because that was something I needed to do as a son.)”

Watch the full podcast below:

Amaal candidly revealed how people used to fire him the minute they got to know about his family background. “Kahin mere ko job milta tha as an assistant, the minute they knew Mallik surname hai, they used to remove me from the job ki arre, he is from this family and he might sell out our music, whatever aisa ek notion tha. So it really worked against me and my brother (Armaan Mallik). It's not like ki naam tha to everything we got on the platter,” he concluded.

(Wherever I got a job as an assistant, the moment they found out that my surname was Mallik, they would remove me from the job, like, ‘Oh, he’s from that family, he might sell out our music,’ or whatever. There was this kind of notion. So it actually worked against me and my brother. It’s not like just because we had the name, everything was served to us on a platter.)

