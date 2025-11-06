EXCLUSIVE: Baseer Ali on WHY he regrets doing Bigg Boss 19, reveals who'll be this year's winner, 'Kuch dekho, samjho...'

Bigg Boss 19 is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about shows on television this year. In recent weeks, we saw Baseer Ali getting evicted from the Bigg Boss house. Following his exit, the actor-model opened up about who, in his opinion, has the highest chances of winning the season and whether he regrets the show now.

Speaking in an unfiltered chat with Pinkvilla, Baseer Ali was asked whether he regrets choosing to participate in Bigg Boss 19. He candidly admitted, “Yes... I regret taking this decision this year. Jab mujhse bataya gaya tha ki democracy hai, yeh hai, woh hai... sab ko maine aake kaha ki this is not for me.” (When I was told about how the show works and that it's democratic, I realized this isn't for me.)

He continued, “Pata nahi tha naa andar jaake kya hoga. Maine toh pehle hi hafte bol diya tha ke the quality of contestants is bulls**t. Kuch dekho, samjho aur feel karke bulao. I'm happy to see ke bahar aane ke baad, har ek insaan agrees with me.” (I had no idea what it would be like inside. I said it in the first week itself, the quality of contestants is bulls**t. Choose participants who make sense. I'm glad that after coming out, everyone agrees with me.)

Baseer Ali predicts who might win Bigg Boss 19

Predicting who might win Bigg Boss 19, Ali said, “For sure, Gaurav Khanna ko chances hain. Either him, or Farrhana, Tanya... I guess. According to jitna mein abhi bahar dekh raha hoon, kaise log show ko perceive kar rahe hain, kaun unke favourites hain.” (As far as I can see from outside, based on how people are perceiving the show and who their favorites are.)

Continuing further, he said, “Amaal... I like him, he is a friend of mine. But mujhe nahi lagta bohot log iss waqt Amaal ko pasand kar rahe hain. Unke game ko bhi pasand nahi kar rahe hain.” (I don't think people like Amaal or his game at the moment.)

He went on to add, “Also, Shehbaz... I don't think he's playing a winner's game. He's just surviving... surviving. Bajaj (Abhishek), I don't think he has contributed much to the show. Abhi jo Bajaj ka phase chal raha hai, he's very negative. Jo mujhe shuru mein dikhta tha, beech mein woh good boy image aa gaya tha, but the reality always prevails. Baaki sab log toh bas kaat rahe hain din.”

(Shehbaz isn't playing to win; he's just surviving. As for Bajaj, he hasn't contributed much. Right now, he's in a very negative phase, though earlier he had a good-boy image; the reality has shown through, which I always knew. Everyone else is just passing their days.)

For those unaware, Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama were evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house in a double eviction.

