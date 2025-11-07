EXCLUSIVE: Baseer Ali reveals whether he really is part of Naagin 6: ‘Wo aksar bolte hai kuch...'

After getting evicted from Bigg Boss 19, Baseer Ali sat in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla and talked about various aspects, be it his life, Bigg Boss, or upcoming projects. The reality TV star also spoke about his experience of working with Ektaa Kapoor on his first television show, Kundali Bhagya and revealed whether he is reuniting with Balaji Telefilms for Naagin 6.

Speaking about his first television show, Baseer said, “Kundali Bhagya will forever remain the most special thing that happened to me, kyunki kabhi nahi socha tha acting bhi karunga, kabhi nahi socha tha ki direct Balaji (Balaji Motion Pictures) ke saath kaam karunga. (Because I never thought I would act, I never thought I would work with director Balaji (Balaji Motion Pictures).”

He added, “Kaafi appreciation mila, to be able to work with such great actors, Shraddha Arya, hamare Karan Malhotra jo play kar rahe the, Shakti Anand sir, Neelu ji jo daadi thi and my co-actors Paras and Sana Sayeed, and then Adrija later on. Amazing people, but among all jo experience mujhe mila on the set, ek professional angle pe pehli baar zindagi mein uthkar kaam par gaya tha.”

(I got a lot of appreciation to be able to work with such great actors, Shraddha Arya, Karan Malhotra, Shakti Anand sir, Neelu ji who was my grandmother and my co-actors Paras and Sana Sayeed, and then Adrija later on. Amazing people, but among all the experiences I got on the set, from a professional angle, it was my first time in life and I got up and worked.)

Baseer went on to add that he will call Ekta Kapoor to pay his gratitude whenever he gets the chance. He said, “Bahut kuch seekha Kundali mein, I’m glad that it happened to me. Mauka milega to first thing I’ll do is call Ekta mam. (I learned a lot from Kundali, I'm glad that it happened to me. If I get a chance, the first thing I'll do is call Ektaa ma'am.)”

When asked whether Baseer Ali is part of Naagin 6, he said, “Unfortunately nahi. Kyunki mujhe abhi tak koi call nhi aaya hai and I think jab ye news start hui na tab tak already starcast lock ho gayi hogi. To itna last minute, I don’t think koi changes aayenge. Baat hoti rahti hai meri Varun sir se, wo aksar bolte hai kuch kar rahe hai plan. So, let’s hope for something good.”

(Unfortunately, no. Because I haven't received any calls yet, and I think the star cast would have been locked in by the time this news broke. So, so last minute, I don't think any changes will happen. I keep talking to Varun sir, and he often says he's planning something. So, let's hope for something good.)

The Bigg Boss 16 contestant went on to reveal that he is getting several offers, which include some exciting work in South India as well. “Because I have already done TV and reality shows, I want to step out and see what other things I can do. Something is happening in the South as well. Ab jab main Hyderabad jaa raha hu, something interesting has come up so that meeting has to happen,” concluded Baseer.

