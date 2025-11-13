EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 19 fame Abhishek Bajaj responds to ex-wife Akanksha Jindal's claims: ‘Kaam dhandha dhoondhna…’

Bigg Boss 19 fame Abhishek Bajaj exclusively sat with Pinkvilla and talked about various things, from BB house politics to his personal life. Without mentioning the name, the actor called out his ex-wife, Akanksha Jindal, for her latest statement about their relationship.

Abhishek said, “When I got to know she was talking about all of that, toh mujhe bahut bura laga. Kyunki kahin na kahin aap mere social status ko spoil karna chahte ho, mere fame ko misuse karna chahte ho. You want to earn the fame out of me, jo meri saalon ki mehnat hai. Maine yahan tak pahunchne ke liye bahut mehnat kari hai, raat din ek kiya hai. Ads kiye, phir television me mera growth hua, uske baad films kari, phir main yahan pe aaya. So, there is a long journey. Itne saalon ki journey hai aur aapko bass aise hi mil Jaye.

(When I got to know that she was talking about all of that, then I felt very bad. Because somewhere you want to spoil my social status, you want to misuse my fame. You want to earn the fame out of me, which is the result of my years of hard work. I worked very hard to reach here; I worked day and night. I did ads, then I grew in television, after that I did films, then I reached here. So, there is a long journey. It's a journey of so many years, and you get the gist of it.)

He further called his ex-wife’s accusations ‘false’ and mentioned that he was very disheartened. Bajaj added, “Just putting false accusations and everything, I think that was really disheartening because ye baatein bahut poorani hai and mutually cheezein alag ho chuki hai. Main to peeche mud ke nahi dekhta, mujhe lagta hai unhe bhi aage badh jana chahiye. (Just putting false accusations and everything, I think that was really disappointing because these are old things and mutually things have separated. I don't look back, I feel they should also move ahead.)

He further suggested to Akanksha Jindal to look for work, “Kaam dhandha dhoondhna chahiye, banda dhoondhna chahiye. Hume baksho taaki hum bhi aage badhte rahe. (They should find more work, they should find people. Leave us so that we can also move ahead.)”

