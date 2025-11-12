EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 19’s Abhishek Bajaj on Tanya Mittal trying to flirt with him, says Gaurav Khanna is ‘calculative’

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, recently witnessed a shocking double eviction, with Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri being evicted from the show. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the SOTY 2 actor reflected on Tanya Mittal trying to flirt with him and shared his thoughts on how ‘calculative’ Gaurav Khanna is.

In the exclusive chat, Abhishek Bajaj revealed that Tanya was trying to flirt with him and said, “Koi cheez agar 1, 2, 3, ya 4 baar ho, aapko lagta hain, woh theek hain. Agar woh cheez continuously ho rahi ho from Day 1... 20-25 baar hota hain. Aap kis tarah se baat kar raho, sabke saamne mujhe insult karte ho, but privately, you're complimenting me. Mujhe yeh double intention samajh nahi aata hain.”

(If something happens once, twice, thrice, or even four times, you think it's okay. But if it keeps happening continuously from Day 1... 20-25 times, then what does that mean? The way you talk, you insult me in front of everyone, but privately, you compliment me. I don't understand this double intention.)

Bajaj added, “It means you're trying to portray something different in front of everyone, and you're doing other things privately. Toh aapke intentions to alag hain. Bahut compliments karti hain aur body language bhi. I was embracing it very nicely, and I even thanked her. I initially didn't feel like calling it out, but I understood her game. Woh usko neutralize karna chathi thi. She had different intentions.”

(So your intentions are different. She gave me a lot of compliments, even through her body language. I was taking it positively and even thanked her. Initially, I didn't feel like calling it out, but I understood her game. She wanted to neutralize it.)

He further explained, “Ussne (Tanya) Farrhana se bhi bola tha agar Abhishek, Ashnoor se alag ho jaaye, toh hum uske saath sab kuch kar sakte hain. Ussne mujhse kai baar bola ke tum aap akele nahi milte ho. Mujhe pata hain ke woh bohot manipulative thi from Day 1. Main aise logon ke saath dosti nahi rakta hun jo itne manipulative hain.”

(She (Tanya) even told Farrhana that if Abhishek and Ashnoor broke up, we could do everything with him. She asked me several times why I never met her alone. I knew from Day 1 that she was very manipulative. I don't stay friends with people who are this manipulative.)

Abhishek emphasized, “I maintained a distance, but I never nominated her because she never used derogatory words. However, yeh cheeze mujhe batani padi kyunki, expose karna is part of the game. (I had to say these things because exposing the truth is part of the game.) She also accepted that she has done it multiple times.”

Moving ahead, Abhishek was asked who among the contestants was the most calculating, especially regarding emotions. The actor said, “Gaurav bhai the, woh emotions ko bahut hi calculative rakte hain. Bahut hi safe kehlte hain. Unhone 2 mahine main kuch kiya nahi, but he is a nice person.”

(Gaurav bhai is someone who keeps his emotions very calculated. He plays very safely. He didn't do much in two months, but he is a nice person.)

He added, “Woh bahut image-conscious hain. Mujhe lagta hain ke aapko true emotions dikhane chahiye, khulke kehlna chahiye tha. Jab bhi emotional bursts hote the, tab woh washroom chale jaate the. Mujhe lagta hain ke log dekhna chathe hain ke kaun ho aap actually.”

(He is very image-conscious. I feel that you should have shown your true emotions and expressed yourself openly. Whenever there were emotional bursts, he would go to the washroom. I feel people want to see who you really are.)

Bigg Boss 19 is currently available for streaming on JioHotstar and later airs on Colors TV.

