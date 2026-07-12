EXCLUSIVE: Dalljiet Kaur on why she doesn’t want to be in love anymore, says, “Mujhe itna frivolous lagne lag gaya hai ye pyaar mohabbat…”

Actress Dalljiet Kaur sat exclusively with Pinkvilla for a deeply personal and heartfelt conversation. The actress, who has gone through a lot in life, shed light on her vulnerable moments, finding peace, rebuilding her life, and embracing a new chapter with strength and hope. During the candid conversation, she revealed whether she still has faith in love or not.

Speaking candidly, Dalljiet said, “I don’t want to be in love with anyone. Love itna underrated hai. Never say never.. chalo. Ho sakta hai 15-20 saal baad, mai 60-70 ki ho jau shayad. Iss waqt love maine itne frivolous tareekon se dekha h ki kya matlab aap 45-46 ke ho aur aapko ladkiyan…matlab aap dhoom dhaam se leke gye and waha aap dusri ladki ke chakkar me ho.”

(I don’t want to be in love with anyone. Love is so underrated. Well, never say never... who knows? Maybe 15–20 years down the line—when I’m 60 or 70—things might change. Right now, I’ve seen love play out in such frivolous ways; I mean, imagine being 45 or 46—you sweep a woman off her feet and take her away, only to get involved with someone else.)

Watch the full interview below:

The actress praised the younger generation and said, “The young generation is actually more sensible. Kyunki jo hamari generation hai wo unfortunately galat raise ki gayi hai. Unko hmesha ye bola gaya ki are aap to mard ho, aap to sher ho. Ye rubbish me bada kar kar ke unko actually galat fehmi ho gayi ki wo sher hai. (The younger generation is actually more sensible. Unfortunately, our generation was raised the wrong way. They were constantly told things like, "You are a man," or "You are a lion." Being raised on this nonsense gave them the actual misconception that they really were lions.)”

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant further called love a ‘frivolous’ thing and highlighted how respect is more important. “Mujhe itna frivolous lagne lag gaya hai ye pyaar mohabbat, love, family, and all. Insaaniyat pahle lao table par, respect lao table par phir baat karo (All this talk of romance, love, family, and the rest has started to seem so frivolous to me. Bring humanity to the table first—bring respect to the table—and then we can talk),” concluded Dalljiet.

For the unversed, Dalljiet Kaur was first married to Shalin Bhanot, with whom she parted ways after 6 years of marriage. The actress later got married to Nikhil Patel, but this time, too, her married life couldn't last for long.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.