EXCLUSIVE: Dalljiet Kaur reveals how personal trauma changed her as an artist, says, “My approach is much more intense…”

Television actor Dalljiet Kaur is making headlines for beginning a new chapter in her life. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about her journey, ups and downs, heartbreaks, and much more. During the conversation, the actress revealed how her personal trauma transformed her as an artist and how she is able to approach scenes with a lot more clarity and confidence now than earlier.

Dalljiet Kaur referred to a popular saying and said, “Maine na ek saying suni thi ki jab aap bahut struggle se gujarte ho apni zindagi me, to aap ek better artist bante ho. Ye itni sahi baat hai. Pahle bhi mai ek artist thi, bahut sincere thi, lekin jab aap emotions se gujarte ho aur sudden jerks aapki life me aate hai jiske liye aap prepared nhi ho, phir aap usse jhujhte ho. Aapke emotional angles itne aap explore kar lete ho ki I think as an artist also, you change. Toh aaj jab mai same situation wale scene ko approach karti hu, my approachability is much more intense than what it could be.”

(I once heard a saying that going through significant struggles in life makes you a better artist. That is so true. I was an artist before, and very sincere too, but when you go through intense emotions and face sudden, unexpected upheavals—things you weren't prepared for—and then grapple with them... you end up exploring so many emotional facets of yourself that, I believe, you transform as an artist. So, today, when I approach a scene involving such a situation, the depth and intensity I bring to it are far greater than what would have been possible otherwise.)

Watch the full interview below:

She further expressed, “It’s very unfortunate to say this. I am not saying anybody should go through this to become a good artist. Lekin ye sach baat hai. Jab sunti thi pahle to bahut hasti thi, but ye sach hai. (But it is true. I used to laugh a lot when I heard it back then, but it really is true.)”

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant added, “It’s not just about the sad scenes; it's also about the powerful scenes. Apni zindagi me itne stands le chuki hu, ki jab mujhe powerfully screen pe turn karna padta hai na to mai apne aap ko dekhti hu arey yaar! You know there is a shift as a human being. (I have taken so many stands in my life that when I have to powerfully turn to the screen, I look at myself, ohh my friend! You know there is a shift as a human being.)”

For the unversed, Dalljiet Kaur had gone through a lot in her personal life. The actress is now restarting her career with a start-up, while also managing acting jobs.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Dalljiet Kaur on why she doesn’t want to be in love anymore, says, “Mujhe itna frivolous lagne lag gaya hai ye pyaar mohabbat…”