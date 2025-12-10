EXCLUSIVE: Farrhana Bhatt on how she handled her emotions after losing Bigg Boss 19 to Gaurav Khanna: ‘My brain was completely blank…’

Bigg Boss 19 wrapped up on an exciting note. While Gaurav Khanna emerged as the winner, Farrhana Bhatt finished as the runner-up. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Laila Majnu actress talked about her rollercoaster journey in the BB 19 house. She also put some light on her love angle with Baseer Ali, while highlighting how using such a strategy was never a part of her game.

The Bigg Boss 19 runner-up explains, “I am not a person who'll use love angles to survive in the house. Doing so for a person like me is a negative thing. Getting a person to be your weakness is not a plus point.”

Pointing out at Nehal Chudasama, who claimed Farrhana intentionally used Baseer for her game, the actress goes on to add, “We had a really good friendship but since she has been giving interviews, my management has kept some clips. My fans have also sent me stuff.” Emphasizing that it doesn't affect her, Farrhana says that such developments give a clarity who are her true friends.

Further, the Bigg Boss 19 contestant remarks that she was sure of winning the show. “I thought I was the winner. To a great extent, I was sure that I was the winner because looking at my journey, looking at everything, when people came inside my fans were screaming my name. Compiling everything I was sure that I am the winner of this season. But at some point, I had this thing in my mind that if I'll lose, I have to take it gracefully. Otherwise, handling it there on the stage is very difficult. You have to hold yourself back from breaking down,” said Farrhana.

Talking about how she handled losing to Gaurav Khanna, she added, “I kept smiling because I don't want to look like I lost but I was feeling very bad. My brain was completely blank. I was not able to think of anything. But then I saw my ex-contestants. Baseer, Shehbaz, Awez, and Nagma came and hugged me. It was much needed at that time. Because I was going through a lot.”

