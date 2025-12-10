EXCLUSIVE: Farrhana Bhatt reveals she wanted to leave Bigg Boss 19 after Salman Khan scolded her: “I was so traumatized that day…’

Bigg Boss Season 19 runner-up Farrhana Bhatt exclusively sat with Pinkvilla in a candid conversation where she talked about her ups and downs in the show. She also opened up on how she felt when Salman Khan bashed her during Weekend Ka Vaar over her foul language and aggressive attitude.

Recalling the time when Salman Khan brought a dictionary of her foul words and asked her to read every word out loud, Farrhana said, “Pehle to mujhe samajh nahi aaya ki ye dictionary bani kyu? Lekin uss weekend thi meri galti. Main bahut gusse me thi aur kisi ko kuch bhi suna rahi thi. (At first, I didn't understand why this dictionary was created. But that weekend, it was my fault. I was very angry and could have said anything to anyone.) Unfortunately, he (Salman Khan) asked me to read the dictionary, and I literally read it. Main padh rahi hu aur mujhe hassi aa rahi h. (I am reading it and I am laughing.)”

Farrhana admitted that she shouldn't have used that language while highlighting how she was the only one who got questioned for using those words. The Laila Majnu actress said, “Mujhe laga tha ki zyada ho raha hai. Mujhe aisa nahi karna chahiye. Main bhool jaati hu, national television pe hu.. but ek waqt aaya literally ghar me…Jab koi ek word ghar ke 10 log bol rhe hai kabhi pick nahi kiya jata, but the moment Farrhana Bhatt uses it, ek aag lag jaati thi weekend pe. Dusri dictionary nikal gayi.”

(I felt it was getting too much. I shouldn't do this. I forget I'm on national television... But one point came when 10 people in the house are saying a word, it's never picked up, but the moment Farrhana Bhatt uses it, it would ignite a fire on the weekend. Another dictionary came out.)

Furthermore, Farrhana Bhatt revealed the incident when she felt like leaving the show after getting bashed by the host. Bhatt said, “It was the 11th week when I was so happy and was telling everyone ki aaj mujhe kuch nahi sunna padega. Aur dusri dictionary ussi weekend nikli. And I was so traumatized that day. I felt like, damn, ek point pe aapko lagta hai ki bas nahi karna hai mujhe. I want to leave this house. That was the moment. Bahut zyada ho gaya tha mere liye (It was too much for me).”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Farrhana Bhatt on how she handled her emotions after losing Bigg Boss 19 to Gaurav Khanna: ‘My brain was completely blank…’