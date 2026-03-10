Exclusive First Wedding Invite: Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra to host an afterparty on March 12; Video

Actress Kritika Kamra is all set to tie the knot with actor and cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur. Ever since the couple made their relationship Instagram-official, their fans have been yearning to see them in their wedding finery. Seems like the day is not far away. Pinkvilla exclusively got hold of the video invite from their wedding afterparty, and it’s as quirky and cute as the couple. Check it out!

Gaurav Kapur, Kritika Kamra’s after-party invite goes viral

After days of silently waiting, the admirers of Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra will see them together as husband and wife. But before they make their first appearance as a newly-married couple, here’s a look at their wedding afterparty invite. Shared on Pinkvilla’s official Instagram handle, the monochrome video invites their loved ones to celebrate their colorful married life.

The text on it reads, “The Party, After. We'd love to celebrate our wedding with you. Easy. Unhurried. Come early. Stay as long as the night allows.” (sic)

Take a look:

The lovers will be ditching the big, fat star-studded wedding for an intimate registered marriage that will be held on March 11, 2026, in Mumbai. As reported by Bombay Times, the ceremony will take place at Gaurav’s residence and will be attended by only immediate family members and some close friends.

The insider close to the couple shared, “Continuing the festivities, on March 12, Kritika and Gaurav will host a thoughtfully curated celebration that reflects their personalities- elegant, understated, and timeless. Moving away from the conventional larger-than-life wedding format, the duo has chosen to embrace a more personal and meaningful approach.

Spilling more details about their post-wedding soiree, the source stated that the evening will feature an intimate gathering infused with luxury rather than opulence, culminating in a grand Bollywood celebration. Family, friends, and colleagues from the cricketing and film fraternities will mark their attendance at the grand party in Mumbai.

Revealing why the couple went with a simple wedding, a close friend of the Bambai Meri Jaan actress revealed that they wanted their wedding to feel authentic and personal rather than extravagant. “While they deeply value tradition, they also wanted the celebrations to mirror who they are warm, rooted, elegant, and surrounded by the people who truly matter to them,” the source added.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Popular Star Kid: Meet Hardik Pandya’s 5-year-old son Agastya, the proud owner of Rs. 4 crore Land Rover