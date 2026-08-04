EXCLUSIVE: Jannat Zubair reveals she's ‘extremely happy on winning Laughter Chefs 3 with Aly Goni’, spills who she’s supporting on Alliance

Jannat Zubair Rahmani was recently roped in for an interaction with Pinkvilla. Speaking with us, the actress opened up about winning Laughter Chefs Season 3 and revealed whether she is watching the show Alliance to support her former co-contestant Aly Goni.

Jannat Zubair said, “It is a trophy, and everyone worked so hard. Bhale humara show itna zyada competitive nahi tha, because we are family aur sab ek dusre ko support karte hain, sab ek dusre ki maddat karte hain. Grand finale mein bhi sab ek dusre ki madad kar rahe the, ek dusre ke liye cheer bhi kar rahe the.”

(It is a trophy, and everyone worked so hard for it. Although our show was not extremely competitive because we are like a family, everyone supports and helps each other. Even during the grand finale, everyone was encouraging and cheering for one another.)

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She added, “You know that acknowledgement, like ‘you won this.’ Humare paas 99 stars the grand finale ke baad. Itne mahino se hum yeh show kar rahe hain. Humara first phase tha, jab hum sab team the, aur hum team ke taur par bhi jeete the. Usmein bhi hume trophy mili thi, aur yeh humari dusri trophy thi, isliye hum bohot khush the.”

(You know that feeling of acknowledgment, like being told, ‘you won this.’ We had 99 stars after the grand finale. We had been doing this show for so many months. During our first phase, when we were all a team and competed as a team, we won then as well. We received a trophy for that too, and this was our second trophy, which is why we were extremely happy.)

Jannat's who's Sabse Bada Dramebaaz streams on Kuku TV, continued, “Main aur Aly (Goni) Season 1 mein bhi saath the, magar hum show mein partners nahi the. Season 3 mein hum partners bane, and we became such good friends. We all know woh kitne achche chef hain. I’m very happy and cool.”

(Aly and I were together in Season 1 as well, but we weren’t partners on the show. In Season 3, we became partners and developed such a good friendship. We all know what a great chef he is. I’m very happy and it feels great.)

When asked if she is currently watching the show Alliance, which has Aly Goni as a contestant, Jannat said, “I am not watching it, but I’m definitely rooting for him. Mera dost agar show mein hai, main dekhti hu ya nahi dekhti hu yeh matter hi nahi karta. I am rooting for my friends, left, right, and centre.”

(I’m not watching it, but I’m definitely rooting for him. If my friend is on a show, whether I watch it or not doesn’t matter. I’m always supporting my friends, left, right, and center.)

She added, “Aly was a wild card on the show. Woh ek week late show mein gaya tha kyunki humara show Laughter Chefs ka finale tha aur Alliance usse pehle start ho gaya tha. Humara finale shoot karne ke 2-3 din mein hi woh Alliance mein gaya tha. Jab hum kisi show ke start se hote hain toh vibe alag hota hai. Lekin, kisi bhi show mein wild card ke taur par aana, phir usse conquer karna, alliances banana, aur uske baad aapko support milna definitely dikhata hai ki aap stand out kar rahe ho aur sab kuch apne dum par kar rahe ho.”

(Aly was a wild card entry on the show. He joined a week late because the finale of our show, Laughter Chefs, was happening, and Alliance had already started before that. He entered Alliance just 2-3 days after we finished shooting our finale. When you are part of a show from the beginning, the vibe is different. But for any show, to enter as a wild card, then make your mark, build alliances, and receive support afterwards, definitely shows that you are standing out and achieving it on your own.)

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