EXCLUSIVE: Jannat Zubair says 'I was sad to see Shivangi Joshi get targeted in Lock Upp 2'; Reveals if she will be part of Bigg Boss 20

Jannat Zubair exclusively sat with Pinkvilla for a candid conversation. The actress reflected on her early struggles and journey from being a child actor to judging a reality show today. During the interaction, she also shared why she stepped into Lock Upp Season 2 and how she felt when the inmates targeted her friend, Shivangi Joshi.

When asked about why she felt the need to guide her friend Shivangi Joshi for the outside narrative of her being linked to Harshad Chopda, Jannat said, “Jab aap andar ho bahar ki dunia se kate huye ho. Aapko nahi pata hai ki bahar kya dikh raha hai, kya nahi. And again, it is a captive reality. Wo wahan 24 ghante hain, hume sirf 1-2 ghante ka dikhaate hain. Ab unko bhi nhi pata ki kya edit pe jaa raha hai, audience kya dekh rahi hai. So, it was important for me to convey that to her.”

(When you are inside (the show), you are cut off from the outside world. You don't know what is being shown and what isn't. And again, it is a 'captive reality' format. They are there 24 hours a day, yet we only get to see an hour or two of footage. Even the participants don't know what is making the final edit or what the audience is actually seeing. So, it was important for me to convey that to her.)

She added, “Mujhe pata hai ki bahar aake tum aisa nahi chahogi ki aisa dikhe. You will be taken aback that ye to aisa kuch tha hi nahi. It's important that you know that aisa lag raha hai, and you have to maintain certain boundaries so that people don't perceive it as something that is not true.”

(I know that once you come out, you wouldn't want to be portrayed that way. You would be shocked, thinking, 'That’s not how it was at all.' It is important for you to realize how it looks from the outside so you can maintain certain boundaries; otherwise, people might perceive things in a way that isn't true.)

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Jannat further admitted that she felt bad when Shivangi was targeted in the show but called it a ‘con’ of doing such a reality show.

She said, “It was really sad to see that, but it is a con of doing a captive reality or any reality show. There are different kinds of people, and anybody can come up and say anything without even realizing aap kiske baare me kya bol rahe ho. Aapke ye bolne se dusre insan pe kya farak padega, uski family pe kya farak padega, uske friends pe kya farak padega. (There are all kinds of people, and anyone might say anything without even realizing who they are talking about or considering the impact their words might have on that person, their family, or their friends.)

Jannat added, “Not everyone really thinks about these things. It's definitely a con of being in a reality show. So, I did feel bad about it, but I know my friends are strong enough to take their stands. And, you have to fight your own battles.”

On being asked whether she will participate in a captive reality show or Bigg Boss 20 in the future, the actress called it ‘OG show’ and said, “I don't think so.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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