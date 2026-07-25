EXCLUSIVE: Jasmin Bhasin reveals Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is ‘most dangerous’ season yet, calls Rohit Shetty a ‘softie’

Jasmin Bhasin recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, where she reflected on her journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Speaking about the stunt-based reality show, the actress shared her experiences and described the latest edition as one of the toughest seasons so far.

Jasmin Bhasin recounts her moments in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

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Speaking with Pinkvilla, Jasmin Bhasin said, “Khatron Ke Khiladi aisa show hain ki duniya main kahin bhi training nahin hai. Har saal seasons aur tough hota jaata, aur iss saal ka season aaj tak ka sabse khatrnak season tha. It was a very difficult season. I think facing your fears, being resilient, and coming back is the most important part of the show.”

(Khatron Ke Khiladi is the kind of show for which there is no training anywhere in the world. Every season becomes tougher than the last, and this year's season was the most dangerous one so far.)

Here’s the interview

Jasmin continued, “We all used to really support and help each other. I think I was shocked by seeing Ruhanika (Dhawan). Because when I was so young, maybe I was physically strong, but woh ek dar hota hai na, nazuk sa dil se. Par woh girl is so strong emotionally and mentally to be doing this show at this age. So, for me, she was amazing. I think the funniest out of all of them was Harsh Gujral; he was really funny and even Orry was funny.”

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(When I was that young, I may have been physically strong, but at that age, you're emotionally delicate. However, that girl is incredibly strong, both emotionally and mentally, to be doing this show at such a young age. For me, she was amazing.)

As Jasmin returns to the show once again, the actress also shared how she feels host Rohit Shetty has remained the same over the years. Bhasin added, “See, Rohit Shetty sir, is Rohit Shetty. I don’t know why, but I always feel pampered by him all the time. Woh duniya ke saath kitna bhi strict ho, but to me he is a softie.” (No matter how strict he is with everyone else, he is a softie with me.)

She continued, “Haan agar kuch galat hota hain, toh of course he makes me realize it. Woh gussa nahi kar paate and zyaada tar upset ho jaate hain. I feel really bad when he gets upset because I really respect him… I feel guilty. He is amazing and I owe it all to him.”

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(Of course, if I do something wrong, he makes me realize it. He doesn't really get angry; most of the time, he just becomes disappointed. I feel really bad when he is disappointed because I truly respect him. I feel guilty. He is amazing, and I owe it all to him.)

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is an upcoming stunt-based reality television series scheduled to premiere on August 1, 2026, on Colors TV. The show will also stream digitally on JioHotstar. Filmed in South Africa, the latest season is hosted once again by Rohit Shetty.

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