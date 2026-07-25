EXCLUSIVE: Jasmin Bhasin talks about film with Diljit Dosanjh; Slams people for asking about her marriage plans, says ‘Why does it matter…’

Jasmin Bhasin is all set to appear in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, which is scheduled to premiere on August 1, 2026. Ahead of the launch, the actress sat down for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, where she addressed people who frequently ask about her marriage plans.

Jasmin Bhasin slams people for asking her marriage plans

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Jasmin Bhasin said, “Mujhe lagta hain ki aapko kya lend-dena. Naa aapne catering ka bill bharna hai, Naa aapne shaadi ka decoration karna hai. Aapka kya matlab hain, jab karna hain, tab kar lenge. Aap apne kaam se kaam rakho.”

(I think it's none of your concern. You're not paying for the catering, and you're not paying for the wedding decorations either. Why does it matter to you? Whenever we decide to do it, we'll do it. You should mind your own business.)

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Jasmin continued, “Mujhe seriously yahi aata hai. Tumko kya padi hain. Tumko lena-dena kya hain. Jab hogi, tab pata chal jaayega. It’s nobody’s business. It's just that logon ko maza aane lag raha hai. At some point, people have this sadist mentality; they are like, maybe this question bothers them, that is why they don’t give an answer, but it is a conscious decision.”

(I honestly have just one thing to say. Why are you so concerned? What does it have to do with you? When it happens, everyone will know. It's nobody's business. It's just that people seem to enjoy asking about it. At some point, people develop this sadistic mentality. They think, 'Maybe this question bothers them, and that's why they don't answer it.')

The actress added, “I don’t know, shayad log apne shaadi se khush nahin hain isliye unko lagta hai ‘yeh kyu khush hain, yeh bhi miserable hona chahiye, shadi karo.’ Mujhe kabhi kabhi hasi bhi aati hai ke main joke bhi karta hu ke tum log aisa sochthe ho kya. Whenever it has to happen, and it will happen.”

(I don't know, maybe people aren't happy in their own marriages, so they think, 'Why are they happy? They should be miserable too. They should get married.' Sometimes I even laugh about it. I joke and ask, 'Do you all really think like that?')

Continuing the conversation, Jasmin Bhasin also spoke about her professional aspirations while mentioning her upcoming Punjabi film with Diljit Dosanjh. The actress said, “Main manifest karti hun ki main jaldi apna superhit Bollywood debut karu.” (I manifest that I make my superhit Bollywood debut soon.) I am sure they will happen, but I believe in God’s timing.”

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