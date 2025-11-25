EXCLUSIVE Kunickaa Sadanand Interview: Bigg Boss 19 contestant says Tanya Mittal is a 'spoilt child', calls Farrhana Bhatt 'real’

Kunickaa Sadanand exclusively engaged in a conversation with Pinkvilla after eviction from Bigg Boss 19 house. The veteran actress talked about various topics of the Salman Khan show and admitted that she found Farrhana Bhatt more real than Tanya Mittal.

Kunickaa was asked how she felt when Farrhana and Tanya accused her of using an age card in the show. She admitted crying secretly in the house and said, “Maine bhale hi apna age card nhi khela lekin mere experience aur mere age ki wajah se mujhe zarur bura laga. Maine kabhi unse kaha nahi, lekin main chupke se raat ko apne bistar mein royi bhi hoon. (Although I didn't play any age card, I definitely felt bad because of my experience and age. I never told them, but I did cry secretly in my bed at night).”

Further, with a melancholic smile, she added, “Aapne badi dukhti rag me haath rakh diya, so…acha nahi laga.”

When asked whom she found more real between Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt, Kunickaa responded with the latter's name without any second thoughts. The actress further shared her thoughts on the ‘sanskar’ controversy, where she had slammed Tanya’s upbringing.

Clarifying her statement, she said, “Sanskaar was the wrong word. I think jo main keh rahi thi aapke mummy papa ne aapko self independent nahi banaya. According to me, jo Tanya ne jo story boli, she has been brought up as a spoiled child aur jis tarah se wo privileged behave karti hai jaise ki koi cheez kabhi repeat nhi karti- kapde yaa Jewellery. Maine usse kayi baar kaha ki 10,000 square feet ke area me itne saare kapde jewellery rakhti ho, tum kisi gareeb bache ko uski shaadi ke liye de sakte ho, college-going ladkiyon ko de sakte ho. She said nahi nahi, main nahi de sakti, main possessive hoon. To maine kaha ki ye bahut hi disgusting thought hai.

(Sanskaar was the wrong word. I think what I was saying was that your mom and dad did not make you self-independent. According to the story that Tanya told me, she has been brought up as a spoilt child, and the way she behaves like a privileged person, she never repeats anything – clothes or jewellery. I told her many times that if you keep so many clothes and jewellery in an area of ​​10,000 square feet, you can give it to some poor child for his marriage, you can give it to college-going girls. She said no no, I cannot give it, I am possessive. So I said that this is a very disgusting thought.)

Furthermore, she highlighted that in today's times, everyone should be capable of cooking food and self-independent, be it a boy or a girl.

Talking about the lesbian controversy, Kunickaa said, “Actually, wo discussion jis wajah se hua, wo shayad nahi dikhaya, usse pahle ek jhagda hua tha. I would not like to elaborate on that, kafi maine baat kar li aur ye hum jitna baar baar baat karenge Malti ke upar bhi asar hoga aur baaki uss community ke upar bhi asar hoga. (Actually, the reason for that discussion was probably not shown; there was a fight before that. I would not like to elaborate on that. I have talked a lot, and the more we talk about it, it will have an impact on Malti as well as the rest of that community.)”

She mentioned that she is not homophobic and said, “Mere bahut kareebi dost hai jo issi community ko belong karte hai aur main khud transgenders ke cases lad rahi hun court mein. Wo sahi jagah nhi tha, mujhe nhi kehna chahiye tha aur mujhe mindful hona chahiye, kabhi kabhi hum bhool jaate hai ki cameras are watching us.”

(I am not homophobic. I have very close friends who belong to this community, and I myself am fighting cases of transgenders in the court. That was not the right place, I should not have said that, and I should be mindful, sometimes we forget that cameras are watching us.)

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the guest and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19, November 24, Episode Highlights: Malti Chahar and Tanya Mittal get into heated fight, full house gets nominated