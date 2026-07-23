Exclusive: Kushal Tandon's sister Tina calls Sohail Khan his 'biggest support' in Alliance, opens up on Dollyy Javved's remark

Kushal Tandon's sister, Tina Tandon, exclusively sat with Pinkvilla, where she shared her perspective on Kushal's journey in Alliance. During the interaction, Tina called Sohail Khan the biggest support system for Kushal and also praised how he is guiding him through every difficult moment.

Tina said, "I can't express my gratitude to Sohail sir. He has been a gem of support. He is the biggest support for Kushal. Trust me, jaise bade brother ki tarah koi samjhata hai na, to wo uske saath chale hai hamesha. He's been just guiding him. Jitna mujhe lagta hai Kushal has been controlled, wo araam se kahi na kahi wo kar raha hai, all because of him."

(Trust me, he has always guided him just like an older brother would. He has simply been showing him the way. To the extent that Kushal has been kept in check, he has managed to do so smoothly, and it is all thanks to him.) He is really helping him a lot. In that case, even Mini, even Seema ji. So, these three people, I think, have been strong pillars."

Tina was further asked about her reaction to Dollyy Javved's comment on Kushal, where Dollyy had tagged Tandon as 'narcissist '. She took it sportingly and said, "Dollyy is also a very good girl. She played very well. And, as I said, everyone has their own gameplay. Jo unhe samjh aaya apne perception se unhone bola. Lekin main phir bhi bolungi ki it's not totally that. It's just jab hum game me hote hain to hum rebel ho jate hain. Hum gussa karte hain. Hume lagta hai ki kaise jeete uss game ko, kaise sideline karna hai aur nikalna hai sabko trigger points pata hai."

(They spoke based on their own perception of things. But I would still say that isn't the whole story. It’s just that when we are in the game, we become rebellious. We get angry. We focus on how to win, how to sideline others and eliminate them, and everyone knows exactly what the trigger points are.)

Tina called Kushal an easy target, "Kushal was an easy target, because aap usko gussa dila sakte ho. Wo straight-forward hai, but at least wo samne hai. So, agar unhone koi view banaye hai, unke liye that's a game; uske kehne se wo nhi ban jate. Kuch log samjhte hain wo arrogant hai; aisa kuch nhi hai, wo bahut lovable person hai, down-to-earth person hai. Aap usse achhe se baat karoge, wo aapse bahut achhe se baat karega. He is generally very good by heart. It's just that sometimes he gets triggered."

(Kushal was an easy target because you can easily provoke him. He is straightforward, but at least he is upfront. So, if he has formed certain opinions, that is part of the game for him; those opinions don't define him. Some people perceive him as arrogant, but that isn't the case at all; he is a very lovable and down-to-earth person. If you speak to him nicely, he will respond very warmly. He is genuinely a good-hearted person; it’s just that, at times, he gets triggered.)

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

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