EXCLUSIVE: Malti Chahar reveals if she dated Amaal Mallik before joining Bigg Boss 19, ‘Wo darta tha’

Malti Chahar is the latest contestant to be evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house. After a sudden mid-week exit, which left the viewers in shock, the remaining participants are charging right ahead, towards the finale at the end of this weekend. Sister to popular Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar, Malti Chahar has a career as an actor.

Malti Chahar gets real about her relationship with Amaal Mallik

Following her eviction, we sat down with the 35-year-old to ask the most wanted question to the star regarding her relationship with fellow housemates, especially Amaal Mallik, with whom she was rumored to be dating before joining the show. Opening up about how the situation panned out in the house and who exactly helped her, Malti Chahar revealed to us in an exclusive interview. She clarified whether she was ever romantically involved with the singer and how they first met.

Revealing the truth behind her words on the show, she said, “Yaar, mai show me bhi yahi bol rahi thi ki mai, Amaal se, jab ye show shuru hua usse bas teen mahine pehle hi mili hoon. Toh mai girlfriend kaise ban sakti hoon? Itna time hi nahi mila. Itna toh hum jaante pehchante hai insaan ko uske baad hum date karte hai, is zamane me. Aapka pata nahi, mai toh aisehi karti hoon. So jaanne pehchanne wala hi phase tha. Girlfriend toh nahi thi mai uski. Aur wo bhi travel kar raha tha, mai bhi travel kar rahi thi.”

(I was saying this very thing on the show. I met Amaal about 3 months before appearing on the show. So how can I become his girlfriend? We never even had that much time [together]. One would always learn more about the other person before starting to date these days. I don’t know about you, but that’s how I go about it. So it was a phase of getting to know each other. I was definitely not his girlfriend. He was traveling [back then], and so was I.)

She added how it was fellow contestant Shehbaz who made her aware of Amaal’s actions and words, which made it seem that they were strangers, and how her intentions were not to make claims that would suggest that they were dating. “Toh jo maine statement di hai wo isliye nahi di hai ki mai kuch hint karna chah rahi thi. Mujhe pata bhi nahi tha ki Amaal aisa kar raha hai, aisa bol raha hai. Wo toh Shehbaz ne bola toh mujhe realize hua ki Amaal aisa kar raha hai, aur jab maine usse jake pucha toh uski body language se mujhe laga ki ye aisa kar raha hai toh mujhe ghussa aagaya tu aisa kyu kar raha hai.”

(My statement was not to hint at something. I never even knew Amaal was doing something of the sort or saying such things [about me]. When Shehbaz came around, I realized Amaal was doing so, and by observing his body language, I understood [he was trying to deny ever knowing me]. So I got angry about why he was doing so.)

Malti Chahar demands that Amaal Mallik reveal the truth himself

She wanted them to be upfront about having known each other in the past, further saying, “Agar tu jaanta hai toh tu bol na jaanta hai. Aisa kuch hai bhi nahi ki aap hide karo. Par usko kuch toh tha, wo darta tha, ye sahi sawal uske liye hai, mere liye galat sawal hai kyuki mai nahi darti thi. Ab wo kyu dar raha hai usko pata hoga. Aap usse puchiye. Mai toh bohot confident thi toh mai galat insan hu ye sawal puchne ke liye.”

(If you know me, then tell everyone that you do. There’s nothing for you to hide. But there was something, he was afraid of. So this is a question for him. It’s not for me because I was never afraid. As for why he was scared, that’s something for you to ask him. I was very confident, and so I’m not the one who should be asked this.)

