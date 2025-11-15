EXCLUSIVE: Mridul Tiwari on his 'orchestrated' Bigg Boss 19 eviction; Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur's tactics

Bigg Boss 19 recently saw the eviction of contestant Mridul Tiwari. After his unexpected exit from the reality show, Mridul sat down with Pinkvilla for an exclusive interview, detailing his eviction and the other contestants.

Mridul Tiwari on his Bigg Boss 19 eviction, the dynamics of the show, and his speech being edited out

Mridul feels his eviction wasn’t a result of public voting or organic gameplay. Instead, it felt "orchestrated by the makers from the very beginning" to him. He mentions that certain events in the Bigg Boss 19 house were framed in a way that painted him negatively, leading the audience to see only one side of the story. Mridul goes on to describe subtle cues like reduced screen time, selective editing, and repeated focus on misunderstandings, which made it seem as though the narrative was being steered against him. Ultimately, he knew that the elimination fit perfectly into a pre-decided storyline that the makers wanted to push forward.

The TV personality candidly speaks about how the inner workings of the show operate. He admits despite it being presented as a reality show driven by audience votes and contestant dynamics, it is ultimately the makers who have the final say. Mridul explains that certain tasks, decisions, and even conflicts appear to favor the direction the makers want the show to move toward. From how contestants are portrayed to how situations are highlighted or downplayed, Tiwari suggests that the production team significantly shapes the narrative.

Mridul also shares that he once delivered an important speech inside the house, one that he felt could have changed the public perception. However, to his surprise and disappointment, the entire speech never made it to the final telecast. He recounts how heartfelt and vulnerable the moment was, expressing personal truths and clearing the air about specific conflicts. Mridul thinks the edited part from the episode felt like a deliberate choice that deprived viewers of an important piece of his journey. It made him feel unheard and misrepresented, reinforcing his belief that the makers selectively showcase only what supports the storyline they want to highlight.

