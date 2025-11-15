EXCLUSIVE: Mridul Tiwari thinks Farrhana Bhatt dislikes him, reveals if Bigg Boss 19 is ‘favoring’ Gaurav Khanna

Bigg Boss 19 recently saw contestant Mridul Tiwari getting evicted from the show. After the player's shocking exit, he spoke exclusively with Pinkvilla, reflecting on the show and its performance.

EXCLUSIVE: Mridul Tiwari on whether Farrhana is toxic and if Bigg Boss is favoring Gaurav Khanna

Speaking about his experience inside and outside the Bigg Boss 19 house, Mridul revealed that he mostly had conflicts with Farrhana Bhatt during the show. The YouTuber said, “Shaayad Farrhana mujhe na pasand karthi thi, aur esa koi nahi tha. Baaki sab toh samay-samay main na pasand karthe the, esa nafrat koi nahi kartha tha.”

(Maybe Farrhana didn't like me, and there was no one else like that. Others would dislike me from time to time, but no one hated me.)

Reflecting on Farrhana's attitude inside the house, Tiwari added, “Hum saare toh ghar ke andar hote hain. Hume, ithni cheezein samajh main aati hain ghar main rahke magar aapko sab kuch dikhtha hoga. Aap 80 din se dekh rahe ho, aur jo bahar aaye hain, woh bhi yahi review de rahe hain. Toh, apko andaza hoga ke kyun log usse toxic bolte hain aur main bhi kahin na kahin bolta hun.”

(All of us are inside the house. We understand many things while living there, but you (the audience) must have seen everything. You've been watching for 80 days, and those who have come out are giving the same review. So you can guess why people call her toxic, and even I say it to some extent.)

When questioned about whether he would like to meet her outside the Bigg Boss house, the YouTuber said, “Bol ke toh aaya hun. Matlab meri aisi koi ichcha toh nahi hain ke usse milna hain, par maine usse bol ke hi aaya hun ke iss darwaze par saari ladai, burayi sab yaha khatam hoti hain. Bahar agar acche insaan bankar mile toh pakka milenge. Koi aisi parshaani nahin.”

(I said it before leaving. I don't really have any desire to meet her, but I told her clearly that all fights and negativity end at this door. If we meet outside as better people, we will definitely meet. There's no issue with that.)

When asked about his conversation regarding Tanya Mittal's boyfriend during the show, Mridul said, “Jab bhi aap kisi ke baar main kuch jaante ho toh utni toh baat karoge. Main uske baare main do-char cheezain jaanta tha. Jaise ke, woh, baklava khaane jaati thi ya phir uska aisa koi boyfriend hain. Yeh sab toh social media main padi rahthi hain.”

(Whenever you know something about someone, you naturally talk about it. I knew a couple of things about her, for example, that she used to go out to eat baklava, or that she had some boyfriend. All this is already floating around on social media.)

He added, “Maine jaake kisi se baat kiya tha, toh usne (Tanya) mana kar diya. Phir usne jab mana kiya toh maine kaha theekh hain. Toh bilkul okay, main meri taraf se baat hi naa karun.”

(I went and tried to talk to someone, but she (Tanya) refused. When she said no, I said okay. So it was completely fine. I just decided that I wouldn't talk from my side at all.)

When asked whether the conversation stopped because she didn't want to talk about it or because the said person was not her boyfriend, Tiwari continued, “Dono ho sakte hain. Woh keh rahe the ke tum kyun yeh bol rahe aur koi aise bahar ho toh usse bura laga hoga ke aise baat karni nahi chahiye. Toh main kaha theekh hain.”

(Both things are possible. They were saying, Why are you saying this? and if someone outside was involved, they might have felt bad that I shouldn't have talked like that. So I said, Alright, that's fine.)

Moreover, when Mridul was asked whether the makers were showing favoritism toward Gaurav Khanna, he responded, “12 hafton se sab keh rahe the ki Amaal ko kar rahe hain. Ab 1% inke liye kuch aisa favor kar diya ho toh woh Amaal kar rahe hain. Toh uss ghar main yeh hota rahta hain. Agar kisi ke saath kuch achcha ho toh woh Bigg Boss ne kiya hoga.”

(For 12 weeks, everyone kept saying that they were favoring Amaal. Now, if even for 1%, something favorable happens, then people say they're favoring Amaal. This keeps happening in that house. If something good happens to anyone, people say Bigg Boss must have done it.)

He further said, “Koi cheez Amaal ke hisaab se nahi hui hogi aur usko aisa lag raha ho. Baaki unke saath kya ho raha hain, main episode dekha nahi ke usko aisa lag raha hain ke Gaurav ke saath kuch alag tarike se ho raha ho. Mujhe aisa nahi lagta kyunki 12 hafte se Gaurav captain ban ke liye haath jod kar kehtha tha 'mujhe bhi captain ban na hain. Ab aap dekh rahe ho last week chal raha hain, toh ab tak nahi ban gaya ho toh, Bigg Boss aisa nahi kar rahe ke tumhe hum bachayenge.”

(Maybe something didn't go according to Amaal, and he's feeling that way. As for what's happening with him, I haven't watched the episode where he felt that something different was being done with Gaurav. I don't think that's the case, because for 12 weeks, Gaurav folded his hands and said, I also want to become captain. Now you're seeing it's the last week-if he hasn't become captain till now, Bigg Boss isn't suddenly going to step in and save him.)

Mridul concluded, “Aise unhe captain banke ka mouka hua. Aise koi task nahi tha ke Gaurav ko favour mila. Toh mujhe to nahi lagta, par agar Amaal ko feel hua hain toh, kya pata.”

(That's how he got the chance to become captain. No task favored Gaurav. So I don't think so, but if Amaal felt that way, then who knows.)

Watch the exclusive interview ft Mridul Tiwari

Bigg Boss 19 is currently available for streaming on the OTT platform JioHotstar and also on the television channel Colors TV.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Promo: Rohit Shetty exposes Tanya Mittal’s hypocrisy at Gaurav Khanna’s captaincy, ‘Jhoot bol rahi ho’