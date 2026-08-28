EXCLUSIVE: Orry reveals incident that made him stronger: “When Amrita Ali Khan traumatized me…”

Internet sensation Orry sat with Pinkvilla for an exclusive conversation where he talked about his life, fame, Bollywood friendships, and much more. During the candid interaction, Orry recalled his lowest phase and narrated how it actually made him stronger.

Recalling the incident, Orry said, “Back in 2021, when Amrita Ali Khan (Amrita Singh) traumatised me, it was a lot. I don’t think I have been through something like this. It was a very low and dark time in my life that really put me through hell.”

He added, “People were like, 'You will get through this; you are strong. I was like, I don’t need that much strength. Then I realised, nothing really affects me anymore. Nothing really makes me sad. I think that trauma actually made me strong enough that when I became a public figure, the amount of hate I used to get initially, it never affected me.”

Watch the full interview:

Orry went on to highlight why he wants to thank Amrita Singh now. He said, “Sometimes, I know people are insulting me; I am supposed to be affected. I get it; I just don't. I guess that really differentiates me with a lot of people who puff up because they can’t really handle the pressure and the public opinions so I guess in some way I should thank her because if she didn’t put me through that then, I wouldn’t have gotten through it after and then I was put into a test on Khatron Ke Khiladi, you can see my mental strength there.”

When Orry was asked what had actually happened between him and Amrita Singh, he ditched the question in his signature style by saying, “Honestly, bad things happen to bad people. I am gonna leave it at that.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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