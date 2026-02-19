EXCLUSIVE: Rajeev Khandelwal opens up on ‘Kiss’ scene with ‘pretty’ Kritika Kamra in Reporters, “Ek arrogant aadmi ne socha ki…”

Rajeev Khandelwal is among the headlines for his latest TV series, Amar Viswas. The talented actor exclusively sat with Pinkvilla and shed light on various phases of his life, career, script choices, fanbase, and a lot more. During the candid conversation, Rajeev Khandelwal reflected on his popular ‘Kiss’ scene with co-star Kritika Kamra in the television show, Reporters.

When the actor was asked how he convinced himself to do such a bold scene on TV, Rajeev called himself a “Trendsetter.” He then elaborated and said, “Actually, I did it because I knew that one kiss in that one scene would give one slap, which would set the tone of the show. Exactly malum pad jayga ki ye kon characters hai, kaise hai? I knew it was a great thought, sometimes aapko bolne ki zarurat nahi hai. Ek arrogant aadmi ne socha ki main to itna good-looking hu, itni powerful position pe hu that babes I’m going to kiss you. Wo ladki bolti hai ki tere power se mujhe farak nahi padta, and she slaps you. It just sets the tone of the show.

(It becomes clear exactly who these characters are and how they are. I knew what a great thought it is that sometimes you don't need to say anything. An arrogant man thought that I am so good-looking, I am in such a powerful position that babes I am going to kiss you. That girl says that I am not affected by your power, and she slaps you.)

Further, Rajeev Khandelwal admitted that he had no issue in that scene as he had Kritika Kamra as the co-star. “Of course, I was kissing a pretty woman, so I had no complaints about it. Mujhe jitna kiss karne me dikkat nahi thi, waise hi mujhe thappad khaane me bhi dikkat nahi thi. (Just as I had no problem kissing, I also had no problem getting slapped.) Because I knew that I should be slapped. Meri conscious zinda thi, mujhe pata tha kaam to thappad khane wala hi kar raha hu. (My conscience was alive, I knew I was doing the work that would get me slapped.),” added the Table No. 21 actor.

For the unversed, Reporters was a popular show on Indian Television. It aired in 2015 on Sony Entertainment TV. Written by Sammeer Arora and Satyam Tripathi, and directed by Goldie Bahl, the newsroom drama was a successful show and a change from routine saas-bahu daily soaps.

