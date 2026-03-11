EXCLUSIVE: Splitsvilla X6 fame Sadhaaf Shankar on her current relationship with Tayne De Villiers: “I don't hold any grudge but…”

Sadhaaf Shankar is making headlines for her rollercoaster journey in MTV Splitsvilla Season X6. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, she opened up about her courageous journey moving from Kabul, Afghanistan, to India a decade ago, her relationship with Tayne De Villiers in the show, and a lot more.

When asked about her current equation with Tayne, Sadhaaf outrightly said, “We are not talking. We are not on talking terms. Certain things happened in the show jo ki aage jaake aapko pata chalega. But after coming out, I think banta nahi tha mera saath me uske saath as friends hone ka bhi, just acquaintances. We are civil enough to greet each other when we see each other in public, and all of that. That will be there forever, but if you ask if we are friends? We are not.”

She further clarified that she doesn’t hold any grudges against Tayne and mentioned that she needs her time to pass it out. “Mujhe koi grudge nahi hai, but I need my time. I need my time to actually forget things. I don't know about others, but mujhe to bahut zyada affect hua hai inn sab chhoti-chhoti cheezo se, because I was not doing a show over there, I was actually living it. I just lived it just like my normal life,” Sadhaaf added.

When Sadhaaf was quizzed whether she started developing feelings for Tayne during their initial phase, she admitted it wholeheartedly and called them ‘the best days of Splitsvilla X6’. “Absolutely. Of course. Merger se pehle jitna bhi time humne spend kiya saath me, I think it was like the best days there. It was so much fun initially; he was love bombing so much; he was a love bomber,” she chuckled.

Sadhaaf Shankar went on to call him the ‘biggest flirt’ in the show, and concluded it by saying that, “Tayne toh abhi kisi ko date bhi kar le jaake from the show, it doesn’t matter to me.”

